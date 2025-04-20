Suzuki looks to add greater peace of mind with new 10-year warranties

Suzuki is to introduce two new free-of-charge 10-year warranties for customers in the UK and Ireland.

The Japanese car brand, which car dealers across the UK voted the best carmaker to represent in Car Dealer Power 2024, introduced a seven-year warranty in 2023, but has now upgraded its offering.

Launching officially on May 1, the new 10-year Service Activated Warranty kicks on vehicles once they have reached the end of their original three-year/60,000-mile warranty, and when the vehicle is booked in for its next scheduled service at one of Suzuki’s dealers.

The warranty is then in place until the next ‘qualifying’ service and is then renewed again up to a maximum vehicle age of 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Additionally, the warranty can be transferred to different owners, and is applicable on Suzukis purchased privately or on cars that have gaps in their dealer service history.

Meanwhile, Suzuki is also introducing a 10-year warranty for EV batteries.

The new pure-electric e Vitara, which arrives in the Autumn, will be the first Suzuki EV to come with the battery warranty.

It marks out Suzuki from a number of rival carmakers who only offer eight-year warranties.

Denis Houston, director aftersales, Suzuki GB PLC, said: ‘At Suzuki, customer experience and retention are paramount, the extension of Service Activated Warranty will certainly enhance this for the future, ensuring our customers get the best levels of service, fitment of genuine parts and avail of the expertise within our dealer network rather than going to a non-franchised repairer once their manufacturer warranty expires.

‘Offering Service Activated Warranty free of charge for both UK and Irish customers is something we are very proud to offer as a strong message.’