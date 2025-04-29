Subaru dealer hails most loyal customer after handing over 26th new car

A family-run Subaru dealer has been toasting its most loyal customer after handing over his 26th new car.

Bill Nunn has been returning to Adams Brothers in Aylesbury ever since buying a 1995 Legacy Estate more than 30 years ago.

In the three decades since he has bought another 25 cars from the firm, with the latest – a sixth generation Forester – being delivered earlier this year.

Explaining what he loves about the fourth generation family dealer, Nunn said: ‘It is a pleasure to take delivery of my new Forester, the 26th Subaru I’ve bought over the past 30 years.

‘Since buying my first Subaru, the cars have certainly become more modern, capable and spacious, but the core values that set Subaru apart have remained.

‘Subarus are just great cars: always a pleasure to drive, comfortable, reliable and safe. In 30 years covering hundreds of thousands of miles for both work and private use – in all manner of conditions – Subaru has never let me down.

‘Over three decades, the dealer experience has been just as reliable. The team at Adams Brothers have always been attentive, honest and trustworthy; they’re a family business filled with friendly, familiar faces.

‘I couldn’t recommend them highly enough. I’ll certainly be back for more.’

Bosses say Nunn’s loyalty is testament to the work of the team at the dealership, which became a Subaru Main Dealer in the late 1990s.

Dane Adams, managing director, Adams Group, added: ‘We’re delighted to have delivered this landmark 26th car to Bill Nunn, 30 years on from his first Subaru.

‘We are proudly a family-run business, one that puts the customer at the centre of all we do, so this sort of long-standing relationship really is satisfying.

‘Bill’s been the most loyal of Adams’ customers, and in the intervening years has become a great friend, too. He’s always a pleasure to deal with, and we look forward to supporting him with all his Subaru needs for many years to come.’

Alex Sheward, national sales manager, Subaru UK & Ireland, concluded: ‘We at Subaru UK & Ireland are proud to have a fantastic base of loyal customers across the country – owners that have put their faith in our vehicles over many decades.

‘Bill might just be the most loyal of all, and we’re honoured to have delivered his 26th Subaru.

‘This is a testament to the enduring owner appeal, quality and reliability of Subarus, as well as the level of honest, caring service offered by our dealer network.

‘We are proud of our hard-earned reputation for quality and customer service – moments like these make all the hard work worthwhile. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Bill for his continued commitment to Subaru and to congratulate the whole team at Adams.’

Main image: Bill Nunn collected his 21st Subaru back in 2020