WSG partners with Autoglym to help dealers ‘stand out from the crowd’

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has announced a new partnership with Autoglym which will see its retail partners benefit from a host of exclusive offers.

Bosses say the new deal ‘brings together two powerhouses in vehicle protection’ with Autoglym’s flagship vehicle protection system set to be rolled out throughout WSG’s dealer partners.

As part of the collaboration, retailers will be given access to exclusive pricing and promotions on LifeShine – Autoglym’s ceramic paint protection system – with hands-on sales training and application support also made available.

Steph Newbery, group director at WSG, said: ‘We are excited to be working with one of the most iconic names in vehicle care to create a true value-add for dealers and drivers alike.

‘This partnership is about more than just product, it’s about shared values. Autoglym’s exceptional quality, British heritage, and relentless focus on innovation align perfectly with WSG’s mission to deliver excellence at every stage of vehicle ownership.

‘By integrating LifeShine into our ecosystem, we’re empowering our dealer network with a high-margin, high-impact solution that builds trust, drives loyalty, and ultimately increases profitability.

‘This partnership marks a major milestone for WSG’s expansion within the franchised dealer sector – a key area of focus where the company continues to see exceptional momentum.’

From Autoglym’s perspective, the new deal sees it gain a ‘direct route’ into WSG’s automotive network, which includes hundreds of car dealers right across the country.

Directors say they are ‘thrilled’ to be working with the warranty company and say the pairing will help dealers ‘stand out from the crowd’.

Anna Houldsworth, global head of paint protection at Autoglym, added: ‘We are thrilled to join forces with Warranty Solutions Group – a partnership that brings real commercial value to dealers.

‘By combining trusted mechanical warranties with Autoglym’s premium LifeShine vehicle protection system, we’re giving retailers a powerful, all-in-one aftersales solution that enhances customer satisfaction and drives bottom-line growth across sales and aftersales.

‘In today’s competitive landscape, a car that’s both protected and perfectly presented builds confidence and creates lasting impressions.

‘Dealers can now simplify operations, reduce training demands, and unlock new high-margin revenue streams, all while offering an elevated ownership experience.

‘This collaboration will enable dealers to strengthen their reputation, stand out from the crowd, and thrive in a rapidly evolving market.’