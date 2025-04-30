Staff at Vertu Nissan Derby honoured by brand as pair are named Dealer Ambassadors

A pair of Nissan dealers have been honoured by the brand in recognition of their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service.

Jenny Parry (pictured) and Angel Webb, both from Vertu Nissan Derby, have been named as Nissan Dealer Ambassadors in a nod to their hard work.

Parry, a service advisor, joined the dealership three years ago, despite having no previous experience either in the role or with the brand.

She has since gone on to shine at the business with Nissan particularly impressed with her friendly nature and commitment to resolving customer issues.

Meanwhile, sales executive Webb has been recognised for her ‘steadfast commitment to delivering 100% customer satisfaction’.

She was also praised for consistently going above and beyond to ensure that every customer feels ‘valued, informed, and supported’.

Together, the pair have helped Vertu Nissan Derby to achieve a top 25% CVA score while consistently performing above the national average for customer satisfaction.

Paying tribute to the pair, Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu, said: ‘Jenny and Angel’s recognition as Nissan Dealer Ambassadors is thoroughly well deserved.

‘Their dedication to customer service shines through in the excellent feedback they receive from customers.

‘Both Jenny and Angel are assets to the Vertu Nissan Derby team, and we are proud to see their hard work and commitment recognised in this way.’