Family-run used car dealer seeks permission to stay open after ‘devastating’ fire gutted site

A family-run used car dealership which was forced to move after its site was gutted by a devastating fire last year could now be facing closure if a retrospective planning application is unsuccessful.

Car Dealer reported last August how an enormous blaze ripped through used car supermarket Ron Skinner & Sons in Blaenau Gwent, leading to an investigation by the emergency services.

The business showed remarkable resolve in the aftermath of the inferno, which smoked well into the following day, with bosses repurposing a neighbouring unit on change of use of Unit E on the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate to serve as a new base.

However, given the nature of the incident, the firm did not have time to apply for an official change of use, meaning the site has technically been operating illegally since being repurposed back in December.

Now, Ron Skinner & Son has officially applied for retrospective planning permission from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

The application, which is available on the council’s planning website, has been made by a Mr O. Llewellyn on behalf of the used car business.

It seeks retrospective permission to change the use of the 965 sq m Unit E on the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate for to the ‘sale, display, and storage of motor vehicles’.

The application also includes associated landscaping with planning agent Arfon Hughes, saying that the original site remains ‘unsafe’ after the fire.

He said: ‘In August 2024 the company’s premises experienced a devastating fire which destroyed the entire building, equipment and some 350 of the vehicles parked within and near it.

‘The existing building was destroyed and the remaining structure unsafe.

‘In the interim, to maintain continuity of its business, the adjoining and at that time, vacant unit and its yard curtilage, was re-purposed to serve as a showroom, sales area, vehicle storage yard and administration offices and staff transferred across from the original site.’

Hughes also admitted that the fire has had ‘devastating’ impact on the business and encouraged planners to give the application the green light.

‘The use of the premises does not raise any material concerns on matters of planning significance and will help an existing major local employer continue its business operations following the devastating fire last year,’ he added.

‘The proposed use is primarily car sales, with associated office and storage uses.

‘As such and given that it simply replicates and use previously provided on the same estate, the proposal ought to be entirely acceptable in principle.’

If the retrospective planning application is refused, the council could issue the business with an enforcement notice, meaning the company would have to return the news site to its original state.

However, Car Dealer understands that situation is unlikely given the circumstances.

The South Wales Argus reports that a final decision is expected by May 25.