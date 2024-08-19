Log in
Fire brigade badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATIONFire brigade badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Probe launched after massive blaze rips through Ron Skinner & Sons used car supermarket

  • Fire destroys Ron Skinner & Sons site in Tredegar
  • 100 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze
  • Used car business inundated with messages of support
  • Sales manager posts thank-you video

Time 11:29 am, August 19, 2024

An investigation has been launched into a blaze that tore through the Ron Skinner & Sons used car supermarket in Tredegar.

The showroom on the Tarfarnaubach Industrial Estate in Blaenau Gwent has been closed until further notice after the fire at the weekend.

Nobody was hurt, but people were warned to keep their doors and windows shut and to stay away from the area.

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service reported being on the scene about 1am on Saturday, according to BBC News, with some 100 firefighters working through the night to bring the inferno under control.

It was scaled down about 10am, with five appliances and the same number of investigation officers staying at the scene during the afternoon.

The emergency service has now launched a probe to find out what caused the fire.

Ron Skinner post-fire website notice

The notice currently on the Ron Skinner website

Resident Paige Bennett, who lives opposite the showroom, was quoted by BBC News as saying explosions had made the windows of her house shake.

Meanwhile, Senedd member Alun Davies, who represents Blaenau Gwent, said he had contacted the council and Welsh government to see that Ron Skinner ‘gets all the support it needs to recover and to rebuild’.

The business’s sites in Cardiff, Crosshands and Neylands are continuing business as usual.

Its Facebook page has been inundated with comments from well-wishers, and sales manager James Taylor posted a message of thanks for everyone’s support on the social media platform:

Main image credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

