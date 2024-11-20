Fire-ravaged Ron Skinner and Sons dealership set to reopen

A South Wales car dealership that was devastated by fire in the summer is preparing to reopen following an incredible turnaround effort, with the commercial premises being effectively rebuilt in just under four months.

Over 100 firefighters attended the blaze at the Ron Skinner and Sons car dealership in the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate in Tredegar on the evening of August 16, in which over 200 cars were destroyed as the roof of the commercial premises collapsed (pictured).

A spokesperson for the car dealership told the South Wales Argus that ‘final checks are underway to reopen the Tredegar Showroom later this month’.

Firefighters had to pump water from the lake at the local Bryn Bach park, to help stem the inferno, which caused millions of pounds worth of damage.

Local people, and Ron Skinner customers are said to be ‘over the moon’ that the site will be reopening shortly, as the loss of such a successful business and employer was felt widely throughout the community – reported the newspaper.

According to the South Wales Fire and Rescue service the fire led to a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause, the outcome of which has yet to be confirmed.

While the Tredegar site remains closed, the dealership’s other sites at Cardiff, Newlands and Crosshands remained open and staff have been deployed to those outlets until the Tredegar facility reopens.