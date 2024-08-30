Investigation into cause of inferno at used car supermarket is put on hold as site remains ‘too unstable’

An investigation into the cause of a devastating fire which gutted a used car supermarket has been put on hold as the site remains to unstable for experts to visit.

That is according to authorities in South Wales who say that the building needs to be secured before specialists will be able to take a closer look.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that the Ron Skinner & Sons site in Tredegar had been left on the brink of collapse after an inferno ripped through the business.

More than 100 firefighters battled through the night, as flames billowed from the building, before they were finally able to bring the blaze under control.

An investigation was launched immediately into the cause of the incident but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) says it has not been able to include any site visits in its enquiries.

The premises have therefore now been handed back to the owners, ahead of work to make the site safe once more.

📸 Footage from a large commercial fire at Ron Skinners in #Tredegar this weekend. 👏 We would like to thank the community for their cooperation during the incident, as well as our operational fire crews who worked tirelessly to bring the incident to a safe close. pic.twitter.com/V2qCD9Qy2m — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) August 19, 2024

A spokesman for the force said: ‘SWFRS have now handed responsibility of the site back to the owner and the loss adjuster acting on behalf of their insurance company.

‘There are significant works required to make the building safe from structural collapse and removal of hazardous materials before any investigation can commence to maintain the safety of our personnel.

‘We will work alongside the insurance company to establish origin, cause and fire development when these tasks have been completed.

‘Until such time the cause will remain undetermined.’

Miraculously, nobody suffered any injuries in the blaze.

Resident Paige Bennett, who lives opposite the showroom, was quoted by BBC News as saying explosions had made the windows of her house shake.

Meanwhile, Senedd member Alun Davies, who represents Blaenau Gwent, said he had contacted the council and Welsh government to see that Ron Skinner ‘gets all the support it needs to recover and to rebuild’.

The business’s sites in Cardiff, Crosshands and Neylands are continuing to operate as usual.

The firm has also issued a statement confirming that the Tredegar site will be closed until further notice.