Upgrade your key management with Keytracker to unlock your dealership’s potential

In the world of car dealerships, reputation is everything. Competition for customers is fierce, so those who demonstrate they take safety and security, efficiency and professionalism seriously, are those who’ll capture market share.

Despite the important role key and asset management plays in this, it can often be low on the priority list. Unfortunately, many car dealerships still rely on outdated or unsecured key storage solutions, such as key hooks, unlocked cabinets, or even placing keys in a drawer.

Here, KeyTracker, one of the UK’s leading designers, manufacturers and suppliers of secure key and asset management solutions, explains the key reasons why this must change, and demonstrates why upgrades to key and asset management should be on every dealership’s to-do list.

Enhance your security and accountability

Drawers, wall hooks and unlocked cabinets offer minimal protection for your keys and assets, making them vulnerable to loss or misuse.

Should the keys come into the wrong hands, it can lead to unauthorised vehicle access, risking vehicles becoming stolen or damaged and, in worst case scenarios, endangering colleagues, customers and other road users.

Save time and improve operational efficiency

Manually managing keys, and keeping track of who’s using them, wastes valuable time.

Instead, employees should be able to quickly locate and check out the keys they need, while managers should be kept updated on when a key was last used.

This streamlines operations and reduces delays, especially in fast-paced environments.

Improve professionalism and compliance

An outdated key and asset system can come across as unprofessional, but even riskier, is that it could prevent the business from meeting industry standards and regulations, which could lead to sanctions.

A solution for modern day dealerships

Dealerships wanting to achieve these objectives should consider updating their key and asset management solutions today. Thanks to KeyTracker, there’s a solution available.

KeyTracker’s advanced electronic systems help dealership managers review all key activity or set specific rules, only allowing employees access to keys based on factors such as their job role and responsibility, or possession of certain qualifications or licences.

Only those who are certified to do so can get access to the relevant keys, whether that’s to drive it themselves or hand they keys over to a customer for a test drive.

As such, KeyTracker’s electronic systems enable dealerships to cut the risk of potential accidents or theft, both on the shop floor and out on the road.

The systems also streamline operations. With a reliable electronic key management system, teams always know that keys are secure in their correct position, or they know who last accessed keys that are in use, eliminating wasted time spent searching for them, and keeping vehicle use organised and traceable.

On top of this, the ability to track the exact time a key was used, and by whom, adds transparency, ensuring that the right people are held accountable should an incident occur or a key go missing, and managers can review all activity from any internet device.

Having an electronic key and asset management system in place also demonstrates a high level of stringency and professionalism, ensuring a dealership can prove it’s meeting the latest safety and security standards.

Upgrade today

It’s clear to see why dealerships should prioritise upgrading their key and asset management practices with more innovative solutions.

Doing so shows you prioritise safety, accountability, and efficiency, and will help set you apart in the market.

