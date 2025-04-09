Swansway to open third BYD dealership as group confirms acquisition of ex-Bravoauto site

Dealer group Swansway is to open its third BYD franchise as part of a major investment into Stoke-on-Trent.

Car Dealer reported yesterday that the retailer had began work on a new Motor Match store in the city, at what used to be a Bravoauto site.

Now however, we can exclusively reveal that the site will also house the firm’s latest BYD dealership as well as the used car supermarket operation.

Boss Peter Smyth confirmed to Car Dealer this morning (Apr 9) that Swansway has bought the 15,316 sq ft site, which had been listed for sale at over £1m by Savills.

He added that builders are now working around the clock to get the premises up to scratch ahead of an ‘onslaught’ of new stock from BYD.

It is hoped that the site will be up and running in early May, when the Chinese brand will be represented at a state-of-the-art ten car showroom.

The new business will join existing Swansway’s existing BYD showrooms, which are located in Crewe and Chester.

Confirming the news, director Smyth told Car Dealer: ‘We will be having a Motor Match but ostensibly, it’s going to be the new BYD dealership for Stoke-on-Trent.

‘We are delighted with the relationship we have with BYD and are really excited about the future.

‘It’s a big site. I’m not going to tell you the amount we paid but I think it’s fair to say we got it at a very good price!

‘We are currently making major developments and there’s building work going on to make into a compliant BYD showroom.

‘We are hoping to have it up and running in very early May so we’re working round the clock to get it ready for an onslaught of exciting new stock which is coming our way from BYD!’

The store was previously one of eight Bravoauto showrooms to be shut as part of a cost-cutting exercise by then-owners Inchcape back in November 2023.

As well as being Swansway’s third BYD site, the plot will also become Motor Match’s sixth UK stores, joining centres in Bolton, Chester, Crewe, Stafford and Stockport.