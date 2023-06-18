Bristol Street Motors to close Stroud dealership at the end of June with ‘no prospect’ of adding alternative brand

Bristol Street Motors will close its Ford Stroud business on London Road at the end of this month and has said ‘there is no prospect’ of adding an alternative brand at this location.

The site has been a car dealership for more than 60 years and previously operated under the names Valley Motors and Coulters.

Fortunately, Bristol Street Motors, part of Vertu Motors, has said it plans to relocate all staff from the dealership to alternative positions with its other showrooms nearby.

A spokesperson for the group told Stroud Times: ‘The decision to close our Bristol Street Motors Ford dealership in Stroud has not been taken lightly.

‘The Group regularly reviews its franchised dealership and property portfolio to ensure that we are able to operate the business profitably and successfully.

‘In line with changes made in Ford’s UK representation plan, our dealership in Stroud was removed as a new car franchise point some time ago. There is no prospect of being able to add an alternative franchise to the dealership.’

They added: ‘We are pleased to confirm that we plan to relocate all colleagues from Bristol Street Motors Stroud Ford to alternative positions within the business, particularly to our nearby Gloucester and Cheltenham dealerships.

‘New and existing customers can expect an excellent standard of service at our Bristol Street Motors Gloucester Ford and Cheltenham Ford dealerships.’

Also speaking to Stroud Times, general manager for Ford Stroud, Jamie Moore said the business ‘will be closing its doors at the end of June’.

Car Dealer has recently reported on a number of dealerships closing as manufacturers choose to reduce their networks.

Dealer group Rowcliffes lost its Vauxhall and Citroen franchise, resulting in the closure of its dealership in Taunton also at the end of this month.

In April, Underwoods announced they would be closing new car sales completely after they lost their Vauxhall, Skoda and Kia franchises in Colchester.

Picture credit: Google Maps/Bristol Street Motors Ford Stroud