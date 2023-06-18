Log in
Bristol Street Motors Ford Stroud closes at the end of JuneBristol Street Motors Ford Stroud closes at the end of June

News

Bristol Street Motors to close Stroud dealership at the end of June with ‘no prospect’ of adding alternative brand

  • Bristol Street Motors has confirmed it will close its Ford business in Stroud
  • The site has been a car dealership for more than 60 years previously as Valley Garage and Coulters
  • All staff will be offered alternative roles with nearby dealerships in the group
Advert

Time 5:59 am, June 18, 2023

Bristol Street Motors will close its Ford Stroud business on London Road at the end of this month and has said ‘there is no prospect’ of adding an alternative brand at this location. 

The site has been a car dealership for more than 60 years and previously operated under the names Valley Motors and Coulters.

Fortunately, Bristol Street Motors, part of Vertu Motors, has said it plans to relocate all staff from the dealership to alternative positions with its other showrooms nearby.

Advert

A spokesperson for the group told Stroud Times: ‘The decision to close our Bristol Street Motors Ford dealership in Stroud has not been taken lightly.

‘The Group regularly reviews its franchised dealership and property portfolio to ensure that we are able to operate the business profitably and successfully.

‘In line with changes made in Ford’s UK representation plan, our dealership in Stroud was removed as a new car franchise point some time ago. There is no prospect of being able to add an alternative franchise to the dealership.’

Advert

They added: ‘We are pleased to confirm that we plan to relocate all colleagues from Bristol Street Motors Stroud Ford to alternative positions within the business, particularly to our nearby Gloucester and Cheltenham dealerships.

‘New and existing customers can expect an excellent standard of service at our Bristol Street Motors Gloucester Ford and Cheltenham Ford dealerships.’

Also speaking to Stroud Times, general manager for Ford Stroud, Jamie Moore said the business ‘will be closing its doors at the end of June’.

Car Dealer has recently reported on a number of dealerships closing as manufacturers choose to reduce their networks.

Dealer group Rowcliffes lost its Vauxhall and Citroen franchise, resulting in the closure of its dealership in Taunton also at the end of this month.

In April, Underwoods announced they would be closing new car sales completely after they lost their Vauxhall, Skoda and Kia franchises in Colchester.

Advert

Picture credit: Google Maps/Bristol Street Motors Ford Stroud

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51