Dealership says it’s closing after month’s notice of losing Stellantis franchises

Dealer group Rowcliffes has lost its Vauxhall and Citroen franchises with a month’s notice, according to a statement issued by the business, despite being told its contract would be renewed in June 2023.

It announced to customers yesterday (June 7) with a statement on their website that the ‘perfect storm’ has meant it will close its Taunton dealership later this month.

Rowcliffes said the decision was a ‘very difficult one’ and that because it ‘is not of our making’ it is ‘keen to explain what has happened’.

It said: ‘All of the Stellantis network which now encompasses Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot, Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, DS, and Maserati were issued two-year termination notices in May 2021.

‘This was to enable them to streamline their newly created organisation into revised geographic areas and terminate some dealers who shared these territories along with a plan to consolidate the number of dealer partners they work with.

‘We were informed at the end of last year that we would be receiving new contracts for both our Citroen and Vauxhall franchises in June 2023, but last month they changed their mind and rescinded that commitment, giving our territory and Stellantis franchises to another group.

‘We have had a month’s notice of this action.’

It then adds that with its lease up in July for the Taunton location it was ‘impossible for us to re-franchise in that timescale, so we have had to make the difficult decision to relinquish the lease’.

Stellantis told Car Dealer: ‘We don’t comment on individual contractual arrangements.’

Rowcliffes has three dealership locations in Yeovil, Street and Taunton, Somerset, and has been in business for more than 50 years.

The family-run dealership represents Vauxhall at all of these locations, along with Citroen in Yeovil, SsangYong and Subaru in Street.

Rowcliffes will continue to operate as an Vauxhall Authorised Repairer from its Street location and will continue to operate its Citroen and Vauxhall franchises in Yeovil until it has agreed a date to terminate with Stellantis.

This news follows dealer group Underwoods who said in April that they would be pulling out of new car sales completely after they lost their Vauxhall, Skoda and Kia franchises in Colchester.

Picture credit: Rowcliffe Taunton/Google Maps