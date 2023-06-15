Out now: Car Dealer 184 features Guy Pigounakis, JLR’s plans, Chinese brands, Fast X cars and much more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s a true extravaganza of unmissable news, views, reviews, interviews and features!

JLR reorganisation

Jaguar Land Rover is currently undergoing ‘the mother of all reinventions’, as associate editor James Batchelor puts it in his column this month – and he’s not wrong!

In a six-page special, Car Dealer founder James Baggott speaks to the top names at the company to get the lowdown on what’s happening there.

Interview

MG commercial director Guy Pigounakis spoke exclusively to James Baggott about the brand’s plans for its forthcoming electric sports car, also giving his thoughts on the Chinese marques that are heading this way plus the 6R4’s successor. It’s an illuminating read without a doubt!

Dashboard

Speaking of Chinese brands, Craig Cheetham takes a look at the serious contenders that are set to be arriving from the people’s republic over the next decade.

Car Dealer Power 2023

Voting has ended and the judging has begun! Who’s made the final cut and could be the proud possessor of one of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies?

The shortlist is here – with the winners to be revealed on our YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 28 and full coverage in the next edition of the magazine.

Forecourt

Motoring experts Jack Evans and Ted Welford took to the road in the new Land Rover Defender 130, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Abarth 500e.

Were they impressed or underwhelmed by them? You can find out within these pages.

Features

With the latest instalment of this thrilling franchise having recently hit the big screen, we find out more about the real stars of this action film, courtesy of the picture car supervisors in the UK and USA.

Plus, we bring you the latest cool products for a sizzling summer!

Columns

Associate editor James Batchelor ponders the true meaning of luxury in the automotive marketplace

Meanwhile, Big Mike remembers a dearly departed former colleague’s apparent sixth sense when it came to sussing out from the off who would buy

Round-ups

Our four-page news digest has loads of the biggest automotive industry stories – including exclusives – in bite-size pieces. And if you want to read them in full, simply click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott talks about how beneficial it can be to show that you really care about your clients.

