How much profit do car dealers make? Car Dealer Top 100 2022 list in full

  • Our unique list – sponsored by ATG – ranks dealers on how much money they made in 2021
  • Car dealers made a combined profit of £2.6bn in 2021 thanks to rising used car prices
  • Franchised dealer Arnold Clark led the way while Motorpoint was top independent
Time 9:56 am, December 19, 2022

The Car Dealer Top 100 List of the most profitable car dealers in the UK – sponsored by ATG – and compiled in association with Mike Jones and Interpath is revealed below.

The list ranks franchised and non-franchised dealers by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) profit.

Jones says this is the ‘fairest way’ as it’s the best assessment of a car dealer’s cash generation. 

Data from car dealers’ 2021 accounts were used to compile the league table. Some car dealers may not appear on the list as their accounts missed our deadline.

The full list is below and a video looking at the results in detail with Tim Smith from Car Dealer Top 100 sponsor ATG and Mike Jones is at the top of this story.

