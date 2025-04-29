Car dealer punched with knuckleduster in home attack which saw cash and keys stolen

A violent gang punched a car dealer with a knuckleduster during a break in which saw more than £12,000 in keys and cash stolen from his home, a court has heard.

The dealer – who has not been named – was at his home in Plymouth when his ring doorbell went off on the evening of February 17, 2024.

With the salesman in the toilet, the call was answered by his friend who was greeted by four men, who forced entry and told the victim ‘you’ll get shot’

After leaving the toilet, the motor trader shouted for his partner – who was upstairs with their two young children – to call the police before being punched in the stomach by one of the men, who was donning a knuckleduster.

The four men were later identified as Bektas Gurgur, Curtis Smith, Altan Tezcan and Engin Timur with Gurgur said to have used the knuckleduster before kicking the victim on the ground.

Meanwhile, Smith is said to have been holding a knife, with Tezcan brandishing the handgun, which was used as a cosh to hit the car dealer’s friend over the head.

Smith, Tezcan and Timur all pleaded guilty to guilty to aggravated burglary but Gurgur, of Stamford Road, Tottenham, has denied the offence, as well as a second charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The 40-year-old’s trial has now got underway at Plymouth Crown Court where a jury of 10 women and two men heard that the quintet stole £12,500 in car keys and cash – which was in the house after the dealer sold a van.

The men then fled the house and were only identified after Smith dropped a gold bladed knife. Forensic evidence later found his DNA on the knife, leading to the gang’s arrest.

The court also heard evidence from the dealer himself who told the jury he felt ‘scared’ and ’emotional’ following the incident.

He also admitted: ‘My kids were upstairs – it could’ve been much worse.’ the Plymouth Herald reports.

The trial continues.

Pictured: Plymouth Crown Court (via PA Images)