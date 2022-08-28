Aug 28: Truss considering five per cent VAT cut; Price cap could top £7,700; Olivia murder suspects bailed; Merc’s mini motorhome revealed

Backlash from Rishi Sunak’s camp at reports Liz Truss is considering five per cent VAT cut

Rishi Sunak’s team has warned cutting VAT by five per cent across the board would be ‘regressive’ and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports Liz Truss is considering the move as a ‘nuclear’ option.

It is one of a series of possible strategies to ease the cost-of-living crisis being drawn up by the Treasury for the new prime minister to look at when they take office, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper said the 20 per cent headline rate of VAT could be cut by up to five per cent, saving the average household more than £1,300 per year. But a source from Rishi Sunak’s campaign said this would be ‘incredibly regressive’ and cost north of £30bn.

Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year

Forecasts of what the next capped energy price for 24m households could be have continued to rise as international gas prices show no sign of cooling down, a team of experts has warned.

The energy price cap, which is set to nearly double from already record highs at the start of October, could reach more than £5,600 by the start of next year, and then rise even further, under the latest estimates.

Families could face destitution over the winter if they have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt hour for the gas they burn to keep their homes at a liveable temperature. For the average household that means a bill of £5,632 per year from January, up 59 per cent compared to the newly set next cap which is coming in on October 1. And in the worst warning yet, energy consultancy Auxilione forecast a £7,700 bill from April 2023 – with gas costing consumers 34.22p per kWh.

Police reissue appeal for information on Olivia murder as two suspects bailed

Police investigating the murder of a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are urging people to come forward with information so they can ‘bring those responsible to justice’, as two suspects were released on bail.

Officers said they need to be able to ‘build up a strong evidential picture’ after Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killing and reiterated their appeal for information about a vehicle at the scene on the night of the shooting.

Police’s continued appeal on Saturday evening came as officers said two men arrested over the death have been bailed.

AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

The boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said he is unsure whether annual Covid-19 boosters for otherwise healthy people are a good use of resources or money.

A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

Chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said he believes most of the vaccinated population has a ‘foundation immunity against severe disease’ at this point.

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5bn worth of government premises in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office.

The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency told The Sunday Telegraph taxpayers should not have to ‘fork out for half-empty buildings’, adding that expensive office space had been ‘under-utilised’.

Rees-Mogg told the newspaper he will next week publish a government Property Strategy aimed at realising £2bn in savings from property sales and efficiencies which will consolidate staff into fewer buildings as part of a network of government ‘hubs’.

Mercedes-Benz T-Class ‘Marco Polo Module’ transforms compact van into junior motorhome

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new ‘Marco Polo Module’ for its compact T-Class van-based MPV that quickly changes the model into a small camper van.

Coming as standard with a foldable bed that measures two metres by 1.15m, the ‘Marco Polo Module’ stays in the boot while driving – meaning the rear seats can be used as normal. Also included is a mattress that’s 10cm thick.

As an option, the module can come with a kitchen unit, featuring a variety of soft-closing drawers, and includes a sink with a 12-litre water tank, a 15-litre fridge and gas cooker that can be easily removed. Two camping chairs and an onboard table are also included.

More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000

Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.

As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being reached during the bank holiday weekend.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Saturday’s arrivals – which were around 40 – come as it was revealed that the cost of the UK’s asylum system has topped £2bn a year, with the highest number of claims for two decades and record delays for people awaiting a decision.

Weather outlook

A sunny day with patch cloud for most, with the risk of the odd shower, reports BBC Weather. More cloudy fourth north in Scotland and Northern Ireland, though.

Tonight, mainly dry with clear spells although the thick cloud in Scotland will push into northern England.