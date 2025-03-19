Citroen crowns best dealers in UK retail network in glitzy Chevron Awards 2025

Citroen has crowned the very best dealers in its network at a glitzy awards ceremony.

The event, called the Citroen Chevron Awards, was held at De Vere Cotswold Water Park near Cirencester, Gloucester, earlier this month. It also saw former English rugby captain, Will Carling, attending as guest speaker.

Taking ‘Overall Retailer of the Year’ was Chorley-based J&A Rigbye, after coming out on top across all metrics appraised by judges.

Wilmoths Ashford finished in second placed and Wilmoths, Folkstone, third.

J&A Rigbye & Sons dealer principal, John Rigbye, said: ‘We are thrilled to have won the Citroen Chevron Award for both the Medium Retailer of the Year and Overall Retailer of the Year.

‘We are a family run business and have been a Citroen retailer since 1989, winning multiple awards. Customer satisfaction is at our core, and it is great for our incredibly dedicated and longstanding team to be recognised in this way.

‘We look forward to continuing our journey of providing exceptional service and driving Citroen to new heights, particularly with the arrival of the New e-C3 marking an exciting year ahead.’

Dealers were grouped in ‘leagues’ based on their size (small, medium and large), and dealers, sales executives and sales managers were measured in against several criteria in areas covering sales, aftercare, battery electric vehicles, and the strength of relationships built with existing and prospective customers.

The full list of winners is below.

Citroen UK managing director, Greg Taylor, said: ‘At Citroen, we take great pride in recognising the retailers and individuals who consistently deliver excellence for the brand.

‘The Chevron Awards not only highlight top performance but also the dedication and customer-first approach that define our network.

‘With the arrival of the new C3, new C3 Aircross, new C4, and soon new C5 Aircross, it’s an exciting time for Citroen, and our retailers will play a crucial role in making it a success.

‘A huge congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all our retailers for their hard work and commitment last year.’

Citroen Chevron Awards 2025 – winners

Sales Executive of the Year Small Retailer – Peter Turner – Bristol Street Motors, Worcester

Sales Executive of the Year Medium Retailer – Sean Black – Chorley Group, Blackpool

Sales Executive of the Year Large Retailer – Bernard Roles – Evans Halshow, Cardiff

Sales Manager of the Year Small Retailer – Georgia O’Leary – Bristol Street Motors, Worcester

Sales Manager of the Year Medium Retailer – Bradley Trowman – WR Davies, Stafford

Sales Manager of the Year Large Retailer – John Halliday – Wilmoths, Crayford

RRPC BEV Retailer of the Year – Chorley Group, Wigan

Aftersales CSI Retailer of the Year – Just Citroën

Sales CSI Retailer of the Year – Stellantis & You – Leicester

Most Improved Retailer – Stellantis & You – Leicester

Small Retailer of the Year – Willmoths, Ashford

Medium Retailer of the Year – J&A Rigbye

Large Retailer of the Year – Sherwoods, Sunderland

Overall Retailer of the Year – J&A Rigbye