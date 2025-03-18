Police launch investigation as cars vandalised in yet anther Tesla showroom protest

Police have launched an investigation after vehicles were damaged as part of yet another protest at a Tesla showroom.

Car Dealer reported yesterday (Mar 17) how demonstrators have been disrupting business at Tesla centres in London and St Albans by holding up signs and calling for boycotts.

However, things have now escalated and taken a more serious turn after cars at the brand’s Belfast site being targeted by vandals.

Around 20 vehicles have suffered damage, with the destruction including broken wing mirrors, smashed windows and sustained bodywork dents.

Police received a report on Sunday (Mar 16) about the incident at the dealership in the Boucher Road area of south Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have now appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.

In a statement released yesterday morning, a spokesman for the force said: ‘The damage is believed to have occurred at some point in the last 24 hours.

‘Approximately 20 vehicles have been targeted. Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork.

‘Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.’

The incident comes amid increasing tensions over Elon Musk’s growing political activities and alleged support for far right causes.

Speaking at Car Dealer Live last week, former Nissan and Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said that Musk had caused ‘self-inflicted damage‘ on the Tesla brand with his recent activity.

The comments came after research revealed that Brits are being put off buying Teslas as a result of Musk’s increased political involvement.

Images by Liam McBurney/PA