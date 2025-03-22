How to make your car dealership’s social media output unforgettable in 2025

In my 15 years in the motor trade, I’ve been asked by dealers countless times: ‘How can I improve my social media?’.

I must’ve looked at thousands of dealers’ social media channels during that time, and I’ve seen everything, from dealers dressed as Bruce Forsyth recreating Play Your Cards Right with customers who’ve just bought a car, funny videos of dealers reviewing their stock and others donning Mexican wrestling masks and capes.

Others simply let their humour and personality shine through to connect with their audience, turning what would have been dull, forgettable posts and videos into something genuinely engaging.

I remember these examples specifically because they were memorable.

Granted, some of them were whacky, and I’m not suggesting that every dealer buy wrestling trunks off Amazon for their next social media post. But those dealerships did something right, I can still recall their dealerships name years later, and that is the key point!

For every creative, outside-the-box post I’ve seen, I’ve also seen thousands of social media posts that look like everyone else’s, and, unsurprisingly, they usually get little to no engagement other than a like from the onsite mechanic and valeter.

Posting new stock that’s arrived with a description is fine, but if that’s all your doing, you’re just blending into the background posting adverts, and in my opinion, you’re missing a trick.

The dealerships that succeed on social media don’t just post for the sake of it, they tell a story, create a personality, and most importantly, engage their customers.

I always say social media should offer more than just entertainment. If spandex and funny antics aren’t your style, then offering advice and sharing your knowledge is just as valuable.

Post short videos on finance options, car-buying tips, behind-the-scenes insights, and EV explainers to position your dealership as a trusted source.

For promotions, use videos to explain deals, polls to gauge interest, and real customer stories to make offers relatable.

I know many dealers are involved with local charities and sponsorships, so don’t be shy, shout about it to connect with people.

Social media isn’t just another advertising platform, it’s an opportunity to build trust, entertain, educate and sell more stock. The more authentic

and engaging your content is, the more likely people are to remember your dealership when they’re ready to buy a car.

So, what does your dealership’s social media say about you? Is it blending into the background, or is it making a lasting impression?

