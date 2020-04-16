Finance experts from UHY Hacker Young will be giving dealers advice on furloughing, government loans and more on Car Dealer Live midday Friday.

David Kendrick, corporate finance partner, and Paul Daly, audit partner for accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young will be giving their expert advice to dealers during the show.

Some of the topics we’ll cover include:

Furlough – the latest on the government scheme

Their thoughts on what commission should be included in furlough schemes

What dealers need to have prepared for the portal launching on Monday

How to manage cash flow during these difficult times

What government grants dealers should be accessing

Advice for self employed dealers – and detail on the updated support

Responsibilities of directors during this time

What car sales the firm has seen its client manage – and how you can do the same

If you have any questions you’d like to ask you can submit them live during the broadcast or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post at midday Friday or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

