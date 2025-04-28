GardX and XPEL forge strategic global partnership to transform Vehicle Protection Systems

GardX Group, an industry leader in vehicle protection systems, insurance solutions and technology enablement today announced a strategic partnership with XPEL, Inc, a leading, global provider of protective films and coatings, including paint protection film (PPF), window films and ceramic coatings.

This collaboration brings together two prominent market leaders with complementary strengths and a shared mission to elevate the standard of vehicle protection and customer experience across global markets.

Additionally, the partnership ensures enhanced innovation, as both brands bring cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading expertise to the market, setting a new standard in automotive care.

GardX will now integrate XPEL’s PPF into its global offering to create an unparalleled customer value proposition that will provide superior benefits to end-customers by combining the benefits of both chemical and film-based technologies, providing the best vehicle protection in the market. This new proposition will also unlock new commercial opportunities for OEMs and dealer groups, whilst elevating product features and benefits.

Billy Coutin, CEO of GardX Group, commented: ‘XPEL is synonymous with innovation and quality in the automotive protection space. By combining their world-class film technology and global brand reputation with GardX’s award winning vehicle protection products, digital enablement and hands-on account management, we are creating a truly differentiated proposition for our clients.

‘This partnership will deliver tangible value to OEMs and Dealers and ultimately, provide end-customers with the best possible protection solutions available.’

GardX’s market-leading approach to account management and client engagement, underpinned by their powerful technology platforms (XccelerAite) makes it the ideal partner to scale XPEL’s reach into new territories.

In return, GardX gains access to XPEL’s pioneering product offering and global network of fully certified and trained installers.

Tony Rimas, vice president for revenue at XPEL, added: ‘We are thrilled to partner with GardX, a business that truly understands the importance of innovation, execution, and customer experience.

‘Their dominance in the UK dealership market, coupled with their ability to deliver at scale across multiple geographies, makes them a natural partner for XPEL as we continue to expand our international footprint.’