Macklin Motors agrees partnership deals with fierce Scottish Premiership rivals

  • Vertu Motors firm signs up with Hibernian FC and Heart of Midlothian FC
  • Deals will include in-stadium advertising and match-day sponsorship packages
  • Edinburgh clubs welcome automotive group on board

Macklin Motors has made sure it’s on to a winner with rival Edinburgh clubs Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian after signing partnership deals with both.

The Vertu Motors firm, which has 14 dealerships across Scotland, has agreed bespoke deals with the Scottish Premiership clubs, which include digital advertising, dealership and customer base engagement, signed giveaways and match-day sponsorship packages.

The group, which has Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, Peugeot and Suzuki sites in the Scottish capital, will also get in-stadium advertising at Hibs’ home ground of Easter Road and Hearts’ Tynecastle Park.

Both clubs have average attendances of between 18,500 and 19,000, and chief executive Robert Forrester said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of Macklin Motors through a partnership with the two Edinburgh football clubs. 

‘Both have had excellent seasons, with a cup final and promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

‘Like many other sectors, sport has been hit by the pandemic, and to forge partnerships with these two high-profile football clubs will be mutually beneficial.’

The new agreements have been welcomed by executives at both clubs.

Greg McEwan, head of marketing and brand partnerships at Hibs, said: ‘We are delighted to have Macklin Motors join our corporate family at Hibernian. 

‘The brands share a lot of the same values and we look forward to working together to help the respective brands grow. 

‘Macklin is one of the leading automotive retailers in Scotland and exactly the kind of reputable brands we want to be working with at the club.’

Ann Park, director of community and partnerships at Hearts, added: ‘Heart of Midlothian extends a warm welcome to Macklin Motors as an official club partner.  

‘We are proud to partner a company whose brand stands for quality, customer care and top-quality service, and are confident that our fans will respond well to such a reputable brand.  

‘We look forward to working with the Macklin Motors team in Scotland in the seasons ahead and to boosting their brand and profile in our highly engaged supporter base.’

Hearts and Hibs regularly contest the Edinburgh derby – one of the most intense games in British football. They last played each other in October 2020, when Hearts ran out 2-1 winners in the Scottish Cup.

Image: Google Street View

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

