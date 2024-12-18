Norwich Car Store – Newcomer Dealership Winner 2024

Setting up as a used car dealer is no easy job, particularly in this highly competitive time, but our Newcomer Dealership award winner for 2024 stood out from the crowd.

Norwich Car Store owner Steve Ball set up the company earlier this year, following on from the successful Norwich Van Centre.

Speaking after receiving the award, he explained how hard the team had been working, on everything from social media and YouTube videos to finding and preparing the best stock.

Steve Ball, owner of Norwich Car Store, said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to have won the Newcomer Dealership award.

‘Everyone in the business has worked incredibly hard during 2024 and this is a wonderful reward for our efforts.

‘Operating Norwich Car Store has been a really enjoyable ride so far, and to win a trophy is absolutely fantastic. We’re in total shock!’

When asked what he thinks the secret to his success is, the company owner said: ‘We believe in presenting our cars in the best possible light, listening to what the customer wants and stocking the right vehicles at competitive prices.

‘We have a team who are totally dedicated to delivering first-class customer service and I’d like to thank them for their efforts over the past year.’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief and founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at Norwich Car Store.

‘They have triumphed in a category that was especially keenly contested this year so they should definitely feel proud of an amazing achievement.

‘Launching a used car dealership is not easy, so very well done to Steve Ball and his team.’

Awards night host Mike Brewer said: ‘Quite often at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, we say that it was a difficult decision to decide the winner in a particular category.

‘However, Norwich Car Store made it easy for us in the Newcomer Dealership section this year. This is a banging result for everyone involved. Well done all – you’ve smashed it out of the park!’

Pictured above L-R: Tim Schwarz, head of brand at sponsor Vanquis, Norwich Car Store CEO Steve Ball, sales executive Lewis Ball and host Mike Brewer