Log in
Norwich Car Store UCANorwich Car Store UCA

Used Car Awards

Norwich Car Store – Newcomer Dealership Winner 2024

  • Sponsored by Vanquis
  • Highly commended: Nolan Cars & Strenue

Time 11:40 am, December 18, 2024

Setting up as a used car dealer is no easy job, particularly in this highly competitive time, but our Newcomer Dealership award winner for 2024 stood out from the crowd.

Norwich Car Store owner Steve Ball set up the company earlier this year, following on from the successful Norwich Van Centre.

Speaking after receiving the award, he explained how hard the team had been working, on everything from social media and YouTube videos to finding and preparing the best stock.

Advert

Steve Ball, owner of Norwich Car Store, said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to have won the Newcomer Dealership award.

‘Everyone in the business has worked incredibly hard during 2024 and this is a wonderful reward for our efforts.

‘Operating Norwich Car Store has been a really enjoyable ride so far, and to win a trophy is absolutely fantastic. We’re in total shock!’

Advert

  • NexCar
  • Nolan Cars
  • Norwich Car Store
  • Sansoms Specialist Cars
  • Strenue

When asked what he thinks the secret to his success is, the company owner said: ‘We believe in presenting our cars in the best possible light, listening to what the customer wants and stocking the right vehicles at competitive prices.

‘We have a team who are totally dedicated to delivering first-class customer service and I’d like to thank them for their efforts over the past year.’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief and founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at Norwich Car Store.

‘They have triumphed in a category that was especially keenly contested this year so they should definitely feel proud of an amazing achievement.

‘Launching a used car dealership is not easy, so very well done to Steve Ball and his team.’

Awards night host Mike Brewer said: ‘Quite often at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, we say that it was a difficult decision to decide the winner in a particular category.

Advert

‘However, Norwich Car Store made it easy for us in the Newcomer Dealership section this year. This is a banging result for everyone involved. Well done all – you’ve smashed it out of the park!’

Pictured above L-R: Tim Schwarz, head of brand at sponsor Vanquis, Norwich Car Store CEO Steve Ball, sales executive Lewis Ball and host Mike Brewer

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



More stories...

CMS Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108