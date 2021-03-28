Police in South Yorkshire are appealing for information after a dealership faced £50,000 in damage.

JCT600 has a number of dealerships on Wheatley Hall Road but it’s believed to be the Audi dealership that was hit in this particular attack.

Police described the group of attackers as including ‘around five youths’ in a statement seeking more information.

South Yorkshire Police said: ‘Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information following criminal damage to vehicles at a Doncaster garage.

At 9pm on 29 January we received reports of youths causing damage to a number of vehicles on the forecourt of JCT600 dealership on Wheatley Road.

‘The damage caused to the vehicles is estimated to be around £50,000.

‘It is believed the group included around five youths, aged between 14-17 years old, wearing dark clothing.’

It added: ‘Since the incident officers have conducted local enquiries in the area and at other local dealerships, they are now urging anyone with information to get in touch.’

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting crime reference number 14/22941/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.