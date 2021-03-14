An attack at a car dealership in Scotland is being treated as a hate crime.

The owner has said it’s left him ‘utterly devastated’ and the cost of the damage is ‘about £30,000’.

The incident saw four cars set alight at the car dealership and racist slurs were graffitied at Loanhead Car Sales on Clerk Street, Midlothian, yesterday morning (March 13).

Raj Singh told the Edinburgh Evening News: ‘I received a phone call from the police at around 5.30am on Saturday morning.

‘Four cars were set on fire and covered in racist graffiti.

‘I’d estimate the cost of the damage at about £30,000. I’m utterly devastated.’

The incident took place around 5.10am on March 13, according to Police Scotland, and they are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable John Lumsden of Dalkeith CID said: ‘Due to racist graffiti on the vehicles, we are currently treating this as a hate crime.

‘I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch if they have any information or dash-cam footage which may assist with our investigation.

‘We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the fire.’

Anyone with any information can contact 101, quoting incident number 0663 of 13 March, 2021.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they prefer to give information anonymously.