Used Car Awards 2025: Everything you need to know about the big event

There are now just days to go before the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards and to help you get in the mood, we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.

Over recent months, you have sent your nominations in their thousands and the Car Dealer team has been busy whittling them down to a final shortlist – something which has proved just as difficult as ever!

The winners and highly commended placed firms will be announced next week with businesses of all sizes hoping to collect a gong at the motor trade’s answer to the Oscars.

The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London on Monday (November 24) and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.

It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.

Where is it being held?

The Brewery’s full address is:

52 Chiswell Street

London

EC1Y 4SD

How do I get there?

If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.

The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.

Where can I stay?

If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this helpful guide.

What’s the dress code?

It’s strictly black tie. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!

What’s the timetable on the night?

6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception

6.45pm: Make your way to the awards

7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)

8pm: Dinner

9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)

10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by Motors – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ

Midnight: The 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end and the afterparty – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video – gets underway for those who have a ticket

Is there a raffle?

There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes. We’ll also be able to take card payments for donations.

The draw will be made during the event, with a collection of fantastic prizes on offer, including:

A collection of premium Autoglym products worth £500.

Two places for the RAC Dealer Network golf day to be held at the Forest of Arden.

£100 voucher towards anypackage holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Co.

A Car Gods detailing kit all packed in a fabulous rucksack, thanks to Mike Brewer

Motors Fun Casino

After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.

Just hand in your Motors casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.

Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.

Can I go to the afterparty?

The afterparty, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video is taking place in the Grubstreet Author area of The Brewery, specifically in the Sample Room.

It gets underway at midnight with revellers invited to party well into the wee-small hours. The event is strictly ticket-only and a limited number of spaces are still available.

Those interested in getting their place should email RAC Dealer Network directly by clicking here.

How about social media?

We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.

When will I get my ticket?

If you have secured your place at the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards then your e-ticket should have already been sent to your chosen email.

Please be aware that it may have ended up in your junk folder so be sure to check! If you have still not received your ticket then please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.

Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Craig Walker, Culloden Cars

Bowen’s Garage

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Redgate Lodge

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Cleevely EV

Drive Green

Electric Cars UK

EV Experts

R Symons

Acklam Cars

Carbase

Greg Mitchell Motors

NK Motors

Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Cars

Bowen’s Garage

Carvender

Saltmarine Cars

Small Cars Direct

ASK Motors

Car Planet

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Romans International

Carbase

Frosts Cars

Infinity Motors

Pine Lodge Cars

Sutherland Automotive

Alexanders Prestige

Auto-Sportiva

Lumen Automotive

Romans International

Tom Hartley Jr

Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors

Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars

William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield

Jay Singh, ASK Motors

Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales

Jordan Day, Carite

Philip Dorey, Revento Motors

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Acklam Cars

Crompton Way Motors

David Spear Commercials

Redgate Lodge

Top 555

Car Quay

Crompton Way Motors

First4Car

FOW Manchester

Stratus Cars

Acklam Cars

Parkway Volkswagen Kettering

Performance Paddock

Scuderia Prestige Automobile

Simpsons Cars

Anchor Vans

JDM Automotive Carlisle

Norwich Van Centre

Vanbase

Vanstar

Car Planet

Lexus UK

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner

TrustFord

No shortlist announced

Audi

Renault

Skoda

Toyota

Volkswagen

AWS Autos

Carscierge

NK Motors Long Eaton

SVM Automotive

Trade Smart Car Sales

Car Planet

Cartime

FOW Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

HPL Motors

Crompton Way Motors

JMC Used Cars

Nolan Cars

Northover Cars

Strenue

Carite

GKS of Ivybridge

Greg Mitchell Motors

Plympton Car Centre

RS Car Sales

Bob Davies Car Sales

Browns Car Company

Car Quay

First4Car

Infinity Motors

Greenhous

Snows

Steven Eagell

Swansway

Waylands

No nominations announced

No nominations announced