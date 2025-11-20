Used Car Awards 2025: Everything you need to know about the big event

There are now just days to go before the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards and to help you get in the mood, we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.
Over recent months, you have sent your nominations in their thousands and the Car Dealer team has been busy whittling them down to a final shortlist – something which has proved just as difficult as ever!
The winners and highly commended placed firms will be announced next week with businesses of all sizes hoping to collect a gong at the motor trade’s answer to the Oscars.
The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London on Monday (November 24) and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.
It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.
Where is it being held?
The Brewery’s full address is:
52 Chiswell Street
London
EC1Y 4SD
How do I get there?
If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.
The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.
Where can I stay?
If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this helpful guide.
What’s the dress code?
It’s strictly black tie. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!
What’s the timetable on the night?
- 6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception
- 6.45pm: Make your way to the awards
- 7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)
- 8pm: Dinner
- 9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)
- 10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by Motors – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ
- Midnight: The 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end and the afterparty – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video – gets underway for those who have a ticket
Is there a raffle?
There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes. We’ll also be able to take card payments for donations.
The draw will be made during the event, with a collection of fantastic prizes on offer, including:
- A collection of premium Autoglym products worth £500.
- Two places for the RAC Dealer Network golf day to be held at the Forest of Arden.
- £100 voucher towards anypackage holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Co.
- A Car Gods detailing kit all packed in a fabulous rucksack, thanks to Mike Brewer
Motors Fun Casino
After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.
Just hand in your Motors casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:
- £500 – 1st prize
- £350 – 2nd prize
- £150 – 3rd prize
The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.
Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.
Can I go to the afterparty?
The afterparty, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video is taking place in the Grubstreet Author area of The Brewery, specifically in the Sample Room.
It gets underway at midnight with revellers invited to party well into the wee-small hours. The event is strictly ticket-only and a limited number of spaces are still available.
Those interested in getting their place should email RAC Dealer Network directly by clicking here.
How about social media?
We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.
When will I get my ticket?
If you have secured your place at the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards then your e-ticket should have already been sent to your chosen email.
Please be aware that it may have ended up in your junk folder so be sure to check! If you have still not received your ticket then please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.
Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Craig Walker, Culloden Cars
Bowen’s Garage
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
Redgate Lodge
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Cleevely EV
Drive Green
Electric Cars UK
EV Experts
R Symons
Acklam Cars
Carbase
Greg Mitchell Motors
NK Motors
Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Cars
Bowen’s Garage
Carvender
Saltmarine Cars
Small Cars Direct
ASK Motors
Car Planet
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Romans International
Carbase
Frosts Cars
Infinity Motors
Pine Lodge Cars
Sutherland Automotive
Alexanders Prestige
Auto-Sportiva
Lumen Automotive
Romans International
Tom Hartley Jr
Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors
Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars
William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield
Jay Singh, ASK Motors
Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales
Jordan Day, Carite
Philip Dorey, Revento Motors
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Acklam Cars
Crompton Way Motors
David Spear Commercials
Redgate Lodge
Top 555
Car Quay
Crompton Way Motors
First4Car
FOW Manchester
Stratus Cars
Acklam Cars
Parkway Volkswagen Kettering
Performance Paddock
Scuderia Prestige Automobile
Simpsons Cars
Anchor Vans
JDM Automotive Carlisle
Norwich Van Centre
Vanbase
Vanstar
Car Planet
Lexus UK
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner
TrustFord
No shortlist announced
Audi
Renault
Skoda
Toyota
Volkswagen
AWS Autos
Carscierge
NK Motors Long Eaton
SVM Automotive
Trade Smart Car Sales
Car Planet
Cartime
FOW Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
HPL Motors
Crompton Way Motors
JMC Used Cars
Nolan Cars
Northover Cars
Strenue
Carite
GKS of Ivybridge
Greg Mitchell Motors
Plympton Car Centre
RS Car Sales
Bob Davies Car Sales
Browns Car Company
Car Quay
First4Car
Infinity Motors
Greenhous
Snows
Steven Eagell
Swansway
Waylands
No nominations announced
No nominations announced