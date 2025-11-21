Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4

News

Weekly Briefing: What does Van Mossel want with the UK?

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:47 am, November 21, 2025

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place. 

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he takes a look at another major name entering the UK market as Van Mossel – the Dutch based group – snaps up not one but two dealer groups.

But what might it be planning here in the UK?

Elsewhere in his briefing, Mitsubishi has been born again with the promise of new cars arriving next summer – but is there too much competition? 

Also featured are:

  • Auto Trader Deal Builder
  • Group 1 closures
  • Ford to sell on Amazon
  • Europe’s biggest car dealers
  • JLR revenues tumble
  • New Jeep revealed
  • Jemca losses
  • Ford kills Focus

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack. Join more than 2,000 other dealers who get the briefing every week.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2