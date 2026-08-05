AI Week: How human can we make it?

When we launched the first version of AutoConverse four years ago, most consumers had little experience interacting with AI.

ChatGPT hadn’t even launched. Since then, we’ve had more than 5m customer conversations through our platform.

Today, we operate across more than 1,000 rooftops, from major groups including TrustFord, JCT600 and Stellantis &You to independent dealers and car supermarkets. That has given us a close-up view of how quickly consumer expectations have changed.

People now understand AI tools, know what they are capable of and are increasingly comfortable using them.

Our first platform was designed around the conventions of live chat. It looked and behaved like live chat and, when a customer used it, it was not always obvious whether they were speaking to a person or a machine. That was normal for the market at the time. But when we rebuilt the platform from the ground up, we made a deliberate change.

AutoConverse V2 is still an AI chat system, but it does not imitate traditional live chat. It presents itself as an AI layer for the dealership website, something closer to GPT for your site.

Customers can ask questions and complete tasks conversationally, but it is unmistakably AI, establishing the right expectations from the beginning.

Rebuilding the platform made us reconsider what a good AI experience should look like. We came to believe that clarity and usefulness matter more than making the technology feel human.

AI does not need to pass as a person to be valuable. So perhaps the question for our industry is not: How human can we make it? but: Does the customer know it’s AI, and is it helping them?

What we see in the transcripts

The clearest evidence that consumers understand AI is in the way they interact with it. Conversations are becoming more direct, purposeful and precise. Customers state their requirements, refine their questions and move quickly towards the outcome they want.

These interactions can appear more terse than a conversation with a salesperson, but that is not frustration or rudeness. It shows that customers understand the nature of the tool and how to get value from it.

Against that backdrop, the market is filled with products that blur the distinction between using an AI tool and communicating with a person. Voice agents can sound remarkably human, while automated emails can be almost indistinguishable from replies written personally by a member of staff.

That technical sophistication can be impressive, but imitation alone does not create a better customer experience.

Automotive retail has always had a strong human element, and the channel a customer chooses tells you something about the experience they expect. But customers also gravitate to the path of least resistance, and conversational AI has quietly become that path.

An AI layer on the website answers the question ‘in the moment’. There is no hard sell, no waiting for a callback, and no handing over your details just to find out whether a car is in budget.

For a customer who wants an answer rather than a conversation, that is often the easiest door to open, and increasingly the one they reach for first.

That does not make the human channels less important. It makes the choice more revealing. Opening a clearly labelled AI tool is one signal. Calling the dealership, requesting a callback or emailing a named person is another.



Good retailers meet the customer in whichever channel they pick, rather than forcing everyone down the same path.

AutoConverse is a specialist UK AI company built entirely around conversational AI for automotive retail.

Our engineering team researches models, tests emerging tools and builds AI workflows for the sector and nothing else. That focus is the whole point: the line between people and AI is still moving, and getting it right takes a team that thinks about little else.

If you are working out where that line should sit in your own customer experience, we would like to show you how we approach it.

Contact:

W: autoconverse.com

E: [email protected]

P: 024 7542 4218

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