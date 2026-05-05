Used Car Awards 2026: Voting now OPEN to find the very best of second-hand car industry

Voting is now OPEN for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2026, sponsored by Black Horse!

It is time for used car dealers to get their nominations in and throw their hats in the ring to be in with a chance of wining a gong in the prestigious awards for the used car sector– click here to ENTER.

The Used Car Awards are the Oscars of the industry, and winning a gong is no easy task. But, as the old phrase goes, you can’t win the raffle without buying a ticket!

The glitzy event will once again be sponsored by headline partner Black Horse, as well as a host of other big names who are continuing to support the event.

The 2026 ceremony will also be returning to The Brewery in central London, hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, Mike Brewer, on November 30.

The black-tie event will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Cazoo. There will also be a special After Party, courtesy of RAC.

Here are the other key dates for your diary:

Nominations close: Monday, September 28

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 5

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 19

Awards night: Monday, November 30

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

From there, all entries will be judged by our Car Dealer experts, who will whittle them down to a nominations list.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

The nominees will then be subjected to further judging before a final five go through to the big night, when the winners and highly commendeds will be announced.

The judging process includes our rigorous mystery shopping, which secretly checks how dealers handle inquiries – meaning that anyone hoping to make the shortlist will have to stay on the ball all the time.

A full list of the categories in which dealers can vote can be found below. For suppliers and companies wishing to sponsor categories there are still a handful of opportunities available – but don’t hang around. Contact us now to discuss.

Dealers’ Dealer — Dealerkit

— Dealerkit Service & Repair Outlet — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Used EV Dealer of the Year — Warranty Wise

— Warranty Wise Social Media User — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Use of Video — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Used Car Website — Visitor Chat

— Visitor Chat Used Car Online Sales Experience — Central Car Auctions

— Central Car Auctions Specialist Used Car Dealership — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Used Car Sales Team — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Used Car Dealer Principal — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Future Star — Northridge Finance

— Northridge Finance Used Car Customer Care and sub categories — RAC Dealer Network

— RAC Dealer Network Used Car Supermarket — Cazoo

— Cazoo Newcomer Dealership — Jigsaw Finance

— Jigsaw Finance Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer — Close Brothers Motor Finance

— Close Brothers Motor Finance Days To Turn Award — Autotrader

— Autotrader Diversity & Inclusion — sponsorship available

— sponsorship available Headline Sponsorship — Black Horse

— Black Horse Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars — Black Horse

— Black Horse Used Car Dealership: 51–100 Cars — Black Horse

— Black Horse Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars — Black Horse

— Black Horse Used Car Dealership Group — Black Horse

— Black Horse Outstanding Achievement — AA Cars

— AA Cars Lifetime Achievement — Gardx

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are all about recognising the very best in a fast-moving and highly competitive industry.

‘Every year, we see dealers raising standards through great customer service, smart use of technology and a real commitment to doing things properly.

‘For 2026, we’re looking forward to celebrating the businesses that continue to push the sector forward and set the benchmark for others to follow.

‘I’d encourage all dealers to get their nominations in and make sure their achievements are recognised.’

Speaking ahead of the event, Brewer added: ‘I’ve spent my life around cars and the people who sell them, and I know just how much hard work goes into running a great dealership.

‘That’s why I love being part of the Car Dealer Used Car Awards — they celebrate the real stars of the motor trade.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage for 2026, meeting the finalists and hearing their stories. If you think you’ve got what it takes, get your nominations in — I can’t wait to see who’ll be taking home the trophies this year!’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees.