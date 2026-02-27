Out now: Issue 216 features NADA, BYD Sealion 5, and why YOU need to be at Car Dealer Live

The brand new issue of Car Dealer Magazine is now live – and it’s completely free to download and read.

It’s been a busy month for Car Dealer with momentum growing for our first big event of the year, Car Dealer Live, and our team reporting live from NADA in Las Vegas.

Three carmakers have signed up to appear on our manufacturer panel for Car Dealer Live, and more guests have revealed what they will be speaking about at our action-packed conference. Find out more information in the magazine as well as ways to book your tickets.

Also, we’ve been behind the wheel of the new BYD Sealion 5, and round up all of the latest news in the motor trade.

Sound like something for you? Then why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what you can expect…

Car Dealer Live 26

Car Dealer Live 26, sponsored by Autotrader, is back and bigger than ever: focussing on a broad range of motor industry topics. We’ll be interviewing some of the biggest names in the car dealer business from franchised dealers, to leading independents, to car manufacturer executives. In the past few weeks more guests have been revealed – read the magazine to find out more and to purchase your tickets.

NADA

James Baggott and Jon Reay made the arduous trip to Las Vegas to report live from NADA. The conference has become a must-attend event for dealers, even UK-based ones, as blue-chip firms and experts come to together to launch products and chat the latest trends.

James’s views on the news

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories. This month, he dives deeper in NADA.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Forecourt: BYD Sealion 5

The Sealion 5 is the ninth car to have been launched in the UK by BYD. Cameron Richards has driven it.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 216 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

