South coast BYD dealership set for extensive refurbishment to make site ‘truly fit for purpose’

A south coast BYD dealership is to undergo a drastic restoration in a bid to bring the site ‘truly fit for purpose’.

Snows BYD Waterlooville opened to the public shortly before Christmas and has been operating in ‘temporary surroundings’ ever since.

Now however, that is all about to change with work set to get underway on an extensive remodelling project, starting next month.

The work will see a state-of-the-art new showroom created with a cutting edge workshop, comfortable lounge for customers and space for 14 new models to be displayed under the same roof.

The site will remain open while the work is ongoing.

Confirming the work, a Snows spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to progress our expansion with BYD, a manufacturer that has quickly made inroads in the UK and positioned itself perfectly to help our customers begin or continue their electric motoring adventures.

‘BYD produces exceptional vehicles, each of which delivers fantastic performance with a surprisingly small price-tag. All six of our BYD dealerships are proving incredibly popular.

‘Our Waterlooville site got off to a fantastic start and interest is increasing all the time. The team are operating in temporary surroundings at the moment but all that is about to change.

‘The plans we have in place will create something really special for Snows BYD customers in Waterlooville and the surrounding area – and the dealership will remain open throughout the process.’

The Waterlooville site sits alongside Snows’ other BYD dealerships in Chichester, Basingstoke, Honiton, Newbury and Southampton.

Describing what makes the brand work, sales executive Mike Waterhouse said: ‘The great thing about BYD is that there is something for everyone – they make city cars, estates, saloons, SUVs – and a pick-up will be joining the line-up later this year.

‘For customers not quite ready to go fully electric, hybrid alternatives are available too.’