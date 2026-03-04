What do consumers REALLY want from car dealers when it comes to EVs?

Car dealers play a crucial role in educating consumers about the switch to electric vehicles – but more can still be done.

That’s the opinion of TV presenter and Electrifying.com founder Ginny Buckley who has been named as the final headline speaker at Car Dealer Live 26.

Buckley has been covering the motor industry for more than 30 years and presents on transport topics for ITV Tonight.

She launched the electric car advice website and YouTube channel Electrifying in 2020 – backed by Hendy majority shareholder and former Cox Automotive president John Bailey.

Buckley will be joining us on stage at Car Dealer Live on March 19 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon to talk about recent research her firm carried out alongside The AA.

The survey found that the pence-per-mile charge for electric car drivers was putting off consumers from making the switch.

Buckley will be revealing what this research tells us about the electric car market, what car dealers can do better when it comes to selling EVs and how they can help buyers overcome the biggest barriers to switching.

Buckley said: ‘Dealers are more critical than ever with EVs because you need the trust and you need the confidence when you buy.

‘If dealers can position themselves as that person who is open and honest, that’s where the dealer experience really becomes key.’

The used EV market is growing rapidly and Buckley will explain what her data found buyers were after in the used market too.

And she will reveal some of the experiences her readers have had with dealers that put them off buying an electric car.

She added: ‘Dealers are not selling just the car anymore. They’ve got to sell the overall experience.

‘I’m a big fan of Car Dealer Live. Some really interesting stories come from it. I’m looking forward to being part of the day.’

Buckley appeared on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, which you can watch below.

Buckley is the third headline speaker announced for Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Autotrader. Nicola Dobson, Peugeot UK managing director, will kick off the day, followed by Sohib Ghafouri, founder of used car dealership Infinity Motors.

Car Dealer Live will feature exclusive research sessions presented by our partners which include Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway and Cox Automotive.

They’ll be panel sessions with franchised and independent dealers as well as two car manufacturer slots. We’ll be chatting to the bosses of Chinese challenger brands including BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery as well as Dacia, Suzuki and Subaru/Xpeng on another.

The day is packed full of inspirational sessions to give attendees a look at what’s to come for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

This year we’ve also added a dedicated Networking area where you can relax over coffee and lunch and chat to some other partners attending the event.

