Mitsubishi brings back L200 pick-up to UK market – priced from £36,295

Hot on the heels of Mitsubishi revealing it’s in ‘advanced negotiations’ with partners for a retailer network, the Japanese manufacturer has priced up the first model those dealers will be selling.

The new L200 pick-up is now on sale, priced from £36,295, showing that Mitsubishi is sticking with what it knows best.

The L200 was one of Mitsubishi’s top-selling models before the brand left the UK market in 2020, and arguably was responsible for British buyers’ love for pick-ups.

The latest pick-up comes as standard in a ‘Double Cab’ bodystyle and there will be the choice of two trim levels: Titan and Barbarian.

Mitsubishi has not revealed standard equipment levels for the pick-up at this stage, though the flagship Barbarian, priced at £39,995, will get the firm’s ‘Super Select’ four-wheel drive system, allowing the driver to change drive modes depending on what road surface the truck is travelling on.

All variants of the L200 are equipped with a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine; however, performance figures have not been revealed at this stage. The truck will have a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and a payload of up to 1,000kg, though.

There will also be a ‘Commercial’ variant of the L200, which features a two-seater layout with a secure hidden rear load compartment.

The Commercial variant will also be available to order in Titan and Barbarian trim levels and will be priced from £37,495 and £41,195, respectively.

Order books for the new L200 are open now with deliveries expected to commence in May.

The L200 will be joined in dealerships soon afterwards by the latest version of the pioneering Outlander PHEV.

The brand hopes to have 60 dealers on its books, joining its existing 105-strong aftersales network.

The new Mitsubishi UK business is now part of IM Group. The previous operation was run by the Colt Car Company.