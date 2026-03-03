Gareth PrigmoreGareth Prigmore

Family-run dealer group W R Davies appoints new general manager for Nissan Rhyl

  • Gavin Prigmore joins firm to lead Nissan Rhyl showroom
  • He has over two decades of experience in the motor trade
  • Appointment comes as Nissan launches new Leaf and Micra EVs

Time 8:45 am, March 3, 2026

Dealer group W R Davies has appointed a new general manager for its Rhyl Nissan showroom.

Gavin Prigmore brings more than 22 years of experience in the automotive industry, having started his career with a family-owned dealer group as a trainee sales executive. Before entering the motor trade, he was a personal trainer.

His appointment comes as family-run W R Davies continues its focus on strong leadership and people development.

Prigmore said: ‘Having worked in the industry for over two decades, my role at Rhyl is to lead the team to be the very best version of themselves.

‘By coaching, developing and empowering people to make decisions, we create real ownership and pride in the work they do and the business they represent.

‘What I enjoy most is the genuine family feel here. Everyone is engaged, happy and truly wants W R Davies Nissan Rhyl to succeed. It already has a fantastic culture, and my focus is on nurturing that while driving positive performance.

‘It’s an exciting time with the arrival of the new Leaf and Micra, and with a settled team after six months of focusing on building a positive, winning culture, we’re in a great position to move forward and deliver outstanding results for our customers.’

Jonathan Davies, managing director at W R Davies, added: ‘Gavin has a wealth of experience and a natural ability to lead and inspire teams. His commitment to developing people and delivering an excellent customer experience aligns perfectly with our values at W R Davies. We’re confident his leadership will help drive continued success at Nissan Rhyl.’

The appointment comes off the back of W R Davies Nissan Rhyl partnering with CPD Y Rhyl 1879 at the end of 2025. It will see the dealership become one of the club’s key sponsors.

