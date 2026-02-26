Independent car dealership collapses into liquidation after racking up £50,000 debts

A small independent car dealership has collapsed into liquidation after racking up eye-watering debts of more than £50,000.

Car Station Suffolk Ltd has been trading for less than two years, according to Companies House records, but in that time the firm managed to slip significantly into the red.

Having only been incorporated in June 2024, the firm now owes 17 creditors a combined total of £50,673.30 and has moved to appoint liquidators.

A recent statement of affairs shows that the business has zero assets, meaning creditors – most of whom are described as ‘trade’ – are unlikely to ever receive their money back.

Documents filed earlier this month show that Richard Cacho, of RCM Advisory Limited was named as voluntary liquidator of the firm on February 6.

Within days, the dealership was served with a winding up petition and work is ongoing to close the business down for good.

The Eastern Daily Press reports that Car Station Suffolk sold second-hand cars from a site in Halesworth and through its website.

The firm was founded by car dealer Jacob Ladd, although he resigned as a person with significant control last summer.

By the time the firm fell into liquidation, the sole director was Eddie Lee Ellis, who was appointed in March of last year.