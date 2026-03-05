Dubai firm DxB Auto Investments buys Harwoods’ JLR and BMW operations in UK expansion

Dubai-based DxB Auto Investments has entered the UK motor trade with the acquisition of a significant portion of the Harwoods Group’s automotive division.

The outfit, which is a subsidiary of an investment company owned by His Excellency Saeed Mohamed Al Ghandi, has snapped up Harwoods’ JLR division and BMW, Mini, and Volvo authorised repairer operations in addition to bodyshops in Crawley and Southampton.

In a statement, DxB said the acquisition marks its ‘first step’ in building a global business with a turnover exceeding $3bn.

The company will operate under the Southeast Motors brand in the UK, and it said it intends to ‘establish a significant retail presence in the UK, focused on premium, luxury, and super-luxury brands’.

The deal was completed at the end of February, and sees existing dealership staff remaining in place. They will be ‘supplemented with experienced Harwoods head office staff and supported by DxB’s global leadership’, the DxB statement said.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Southeast Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to make Harwoods the first of our investments in the UK. We are especially proud that this first acquisition is with Jaguar Land Rover, a marque that embodies the quality and prestige we are committed to.

‘The UK is an ideal market for our expansion, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a strong presence in the premium and luxury segment.’

Mike Jones, strategic advisor to DxB, added: ‘DxB brings exciting new investment to the UK automotive sector. Their focus on premium and luxury brands will create strong opportunities for growth, and I am confident this is just the beginning of a successful long-term presence in the market as we work to create a sizeable UK retail group.’