News

Dubai firm DxB Auto Investments buys Harwoods’ JLR and BMW operations in UK expansion

  • Harwoods’ JLR division and BMW, Mini and Volvo businesses acquired by DxB Auto Investments
  • Firm is part of an investment owned by His Excellency Saeed Mohamed Al Ghandi
  • DxB will operate under Southeast Motors name; staff remain in place

Time 3:37 pm, March 5, 2026

Dubai-based DxB Auto Investments has entered the UK motor trade with the acquisition of a significant portion of the Harwoods Group’s automotive division.

The outfit, which is a subsidiary of an investment company owned by His Excellency Saeed Mohamed Al Ghandi, has snapped up Harwoods’ JLR division and BMW, Mini, and Volvo authorised repairer operations in addition to bodyshops in Crawley and Southampton.

In a statement, DxB said the acquisition marks its ‘first step’ in building a global business with a turnover exceeding $3bn.

Advert

The company will operate under the Southeast Motors brand in the UK, and it said it intends to ‘establish a significant retail presence in the UK, focused on premium, luxury, and super-luxury brands’.

The deal was completed at the end of February, and sees existing dealership staff remaining in place. They will be ‘supplemented with experienced Harwoods head office staff and supported by DxB’s global leadership’, the DxB statement said.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Southeast Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to make Harwoods the first of our investments in the UK. We are especially proud that this first acquisition is with Jaguar Land Rover, a marque that embodies the quality and prestige we are committed to.

‘The UK is an ideal market for our expansion, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a strong presence in the premium and luxury segment.’

Mike Jones, strategic advisor to DxB, added: ‘DxB brings exciting new investment to the UK automotive sector. Their focus on premium and luxury brands will create strong opportunities for growth, and I am confident this is just the beginning of a successful long-term presence in the market as we work to create a sizeable UK retail group.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2