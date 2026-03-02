Grow with a partner who puts dealers first: Why franchised retailers should join KGM network

The market is moving fast. Customer expectations are rising, and profitability is increasingly tied to running a tighter operation. That is why KGM is building its UK retail network.

We are looking for retailers who want a franchise that integrates smoothly into an existing business, is properly supported, and is built for sustainable growth.

New opportunities are emerging for ambitious partners in a number of open points across the UK, including Cambridgeshire, East Anglia and Essex, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, North Birmingham and Staffordshire, North Wales and Yorkshire.

Additional areas are also available, so if your region is not listed, it is still worth a conversation with us.

Once you see our short and long term vision and the straightforward route to incorporating KGM into your operation, the value of this opportunity becomes clear. We offer flexible showroom solutions that adapt to your business and current arrangements.

At KGM, we are committed to building long-term partnerships with retailers who value quality and customer service. We do not see dealers as an outlet. We see them as the engine of the brand, and that shapes how we plan, how we invest, and how we support you.

Who are KGM?

KGM, formerly known as SsangYong, is a South Korean vehicle manufacturer specialising in SUVs, 4x4s, and pick-ups, with a 70-plus year history and a long track record of building utility-focused vehicles. KGM’s UK story started in 2007 and continues to evolve, now leading the charge with a range of award-winning vehicles

Why KGM?

KGM may be modest in size, but our offering is strong. We deliver an award-winning line-up of SUVs and pick-up trucks with coverage across ICE, HEV and BEV powertrains.

That range is important to us because it allows you to serve local demand rather than pushing customers into a single answer. It also gives you flexibility as the market continues to shift, without needing to rebuild your proposition every time the headlines change.

Our brand strength is built on a clear long-term strategy and continued investment in new models and technology. We are a premium South Korean manufacturer with a reputation for robust engineering.

Alongside that sits a UK-based team with deep retail and aftersales experience, focused on making sure the network has what it needs to perform.

We understand the realities of stock turn, lead management, workshop capacity, and what it takes to deliver consistent customer outcomes.

We also understand that exceptional customer care drives loyalty, and loyalty supports the parts and service retention that underpins a healthy franchise.

Our job is to back you through every step of the ownership journey so you can deliver the kind of experience that keeps customers with your business.

A partnership that works

Our franchise approach is designed to be commercially sensible and straightforward.

The model is low-cost to operate and built to support sustainable profitability. We work closely with retailers and make decisions with the network in mind, because strong dealer performance is how both you and the brand grows.

We’d love to share more

Contact us on our website, call 07802 407998 or email: [email protected]

Your next growth opportunity could begin here.