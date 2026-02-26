Learn how used car dealers are making a success of Motorway with boss Tom Leathes

Motorway boss Tom Leathes is set to take to the stage at Car Dealer Live for a revealing interview into how the firm has grown so rapidly – and its big plans for the future.

The car buying website has radically changed the way consumers sell their cars to dealers and has this week seen its auction records beaten two days in a row.

Co-founder and CEO Tom Leathes will join us on stage at Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Autotrader and taking place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon – to chat about his business.

Leathes will explain how the platform has grown so rapidly, how the best dealers are making it work for them and what is next in the pipeline for the innovative business.

In a video interview, which you can watch above, Leathes said: ‘Events like this are hard to find, and Car Dealer Live is a great way to meet the dealers we work with and hear their feedback.

‘We’ve got a lot of new innovations we’ve been working on that we’ll be releasing this year, so we’ll be able to cover those.

‘We’ve released a lot of new things, like our new grading product, fraud protection, and AI-driven seller verification, which is a really exciting direction for us.’

Leathes will also explain how dealers are using his platform successfully including the way dealers bid to win cars and how some are using technology to get the most out of the marketplace.

And the firm has also carried out dealer research which Leathes will discuss at Car Dealer Live.

Leathes added: ‘There are so many things happening in this space right now. While everyone is super busy – including us – you have to take time to listen to what other people are doing, the challenges they’re seeing and the opportunities they’ve found.

‘It’s only by sitting in a room together and discussing these things that you pick up those insights. So Car Dealer Live is a great place to do that.’

Car Dealer Live takes place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon. Tickets for car dealers and suppliers are available now.

On the live stage our partners – which also include Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop and Cox Automotive – will all deliver exclusive research carried out for the event.

Topics include the rise of Chinese car manufacturers, top tips on how dealers can tackle supply issues in 2026 and how AI is helping some dealers stay on top of their leads.

There are panels featuring car manufacturer, franchised and independent dealer panels, a Chinese car manufacturer challenger session and a social media masterclass.

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks and to book your tickets log on to the website CarDealerLive.co.uk.