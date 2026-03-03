Volvo reveals top-performing dealers in annual Retailer of the Year awards

Volvo UK has revealed its top-performing dealers for 2025 at its prestigious annual awards ceremony.

The highly coveted Volvo Retailer of the Year Awards saw 10 dealer groups from across the country recognised as the best in their area.

Volvo said the victors were chosen by ‘consistently exceeding market opportunities’ and ‘surpassing a range of consumer-focused targets during the course of the year’.

The ceremony was held on February 28 at the Park Hyatt London River Thames Hotel, hosted by Volvo Car UK ambassador and XC90 ‘faithful’, Claudia Winkleman.

The dealers were recognised across a number of categories including sales of new and used cars, customer loyalty and satisfaction and learning and development.

The businesses were also applauded for having some of the highest employee retention rates, with their teams of experts representing the Volvo brand to the highest of standards.

Taking the top title as ‘National Retailer of the Year’ was Waylands Oxford, who were recognised for their outstanding performance in new and used car sales and customer retention which ranked them the top-performing Volvo retailer in the UK – as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews.

Also receiving special recognition for their individual outstanding success during 2025 was Vertu Truro for its customer experience, and Listers Leamington Spa for providing outstanding aftersales care.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: ‘Congratulations to all of this year’s winners at our Retailer of the Year Awards. It was a real privilege to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our high-performing retailers, who consistently demonstrate a deep commitment to our brand values and to delivering outstanding experiences for our customers every day.

‘Our retailers’ dedication and passion play a vital role in Volvo Car UK’s continued success, and I am excited to build on this momentum for another strong year of collaboration and results.’

Pictured top: Claudia Winkleman, Waylands Oxford team, and Nicole Melillo Shaw

Winners