Weekly Briefing: Why it’s vital car dealers plan for the disruption ahead

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he asks when was the last time you took time out of your busy dealerships to plan for the future?

With Car Dealer Live just around the corner and tickets selling out fast, he writes about the inspiring sessions set to take place at the British Motor Museum on March 19.

With dealers from franchised and independent sites, eight car manufacturer MDs and some inspiring partners, he tells you which sessions he’s looking forward to the most.

Plus:

Chinese car insurance cost fears

Cargurus’ cyber incident

Stellantis losses

Aston Martin to axe jobs

Kevin Mackie latest

EV chargers boost

Cazana is back

Rivian video

Honda recall

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.