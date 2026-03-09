Police launch investigation after suspected arson attack at used car dealership

Police have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack which saw vehicles at a used car dealership go up in flames.

Officers in Armagh are appealing for information after a number of cars were set alight in the early hours of Friday (Mar 6) morning.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, on Killyleagh Rd, shortly after 4am and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

While nobody was injured in the incident, substantial amount of damage was caused to the vehicles.

Police have not named the dealership involved but used retailer Central Garages is registered on the road in question.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are treating the incident as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for the for the force said: ‘At approximately 4.10am, police received a report that a number of cars were on fire at a business on the Killyleagh Road.

‘Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene and the fires were extinguished.

‘No one was injured, however a substantial amount of damage was caused to the vehicles. This is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

‘Police appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to get in touch on 101 number quoting reference 117 of 06/03/26.’