Used car bosses sentenced after trading standards investigation found ‘systemic misconduct’

Two used car dealership owners in the North West of England have been sentenced following a trading standards investigation by Warrington Borough Council.

Anthony Geoffrey Miller, 52, director of Car Nation (NW) Limited and John Minnis, 37, director of Nation Motors Ltd both appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on February 26, 2026 where they both pleaded guilty.

The judge referred to ‘systemic misconduct’ in the sale of used cars, finance products and warranties where customers were routinely misled, ignored, and left thousands of pounds out of pocket, in some cases.

Warrington Council explain that the misconduct referred to ‘taking deposits under false pretences, failing to deliver vehicles, failure to providing vehicle service histories, and blocking customers’ numbers to avoid contact’.

Miller pleaded guilty to eight offences under Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, including breaching the standards of professional diligence over a 16-month period, which related to ten different consumers.

The further seven offences related to misleading actions relating to the sale of second-hand vehicles.

Minnis entered guilty pleas relating to three different offences until the same regulations. These were breaching the standards of professional diligence over a 16-month period, misleading a consumer and aggressive practices towards a consumer when buying a second-hand vehicle.

Minnis received a six month immediate sentence for his crimes, which was reduced from eight months for his early guilty plea.

Miller was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 250 hours of unpaid work and was handed a four-year director disqualification order.

Councillor John Kerr-Brown, cabinet member for housing services and licensing, said: ‘This case shows very clearly the harm that dishonest business practices can inflict on ordinary people.

‘The victims suffered financial loss, emotional distress and months of frustration simply trying to get basic answers from the companies.

‘This demonstrates our commitment to taking firm action against any business that seeks to exploit consumers.

‘I would also like to thank our trading standards team for their determination in delivering justice during a complex and prolonged investigation.’