Former Cazoo and Motors chief Phill Jones takes over vehicle movement specialist Engineius

Former Motors and Cazoo boss Phill Jones has been confirmed as the new CEO of vehicle movement specialist, Engineius.

Car Dealer reported in January that Jones had quit his role at the helm of the listings firm in order to take on a leadership role elsewhere.

At the time, it was not confirmed where the experienced industry figure was heading but it has now been announced as Engineius.

The firm operates a network of over 600 drivers, transport agents and service businesses from all areas of the automotive world, including fleet, dealership, hire, SMR, accident management and repair, and breakdown.

His appointment come after 15 years at Motors and Jones will now replace the business’s co-founder and current CEO, Chris Clibbery, who will remain closely involved in the business in a part-time capacity.

Commenting on his new role, Jones said: ”I am incredibly excited to be joining Engineius. Chris and the team have built an impressive, fast-growing business powered by smart technology and a commitment to deliver consistently great service.

‘My mandate is to keep building on these foundations and continued growth whilst remaining laser focused on making vehicle movement easy.’

Mark Jannaway, co-founder and chairman of Engineius, added: ‘Eight years ago, this company was founded from scratch with an idea, determination, and an unrelenting belief that we could build something distinctive in the automotive industry.

‘Chris made that idea a reality by guiding Engineius to be the market-leading vehicle movement business in the UK.”

‘We welcome Phill as our new CEO with great confidence. Beyond his energy and hunger to continue the journey, he brings deep industry knowledge, strong relationships, and a sophisticated understanding of technology and digital assets.

‘These capabilities will be critical in ensuring the next phase of scalability and innovation across our platform, as we continue to evolve the way we serve our clients.’