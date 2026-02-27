‘I wish I’d never sold to them’: Waddell tells court of regret in selling Big Motoring World

The High Court has heard emotional evidence from Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell, who said he regrets selling the business to private equity firm Freshstream.

Waddell is currently suing Big Motoring World after he was ousted from role as CEO in 2024, following an investigation into his behaviour.

The motor trade tycoon Waddell, who has deafness, dyslexia and autistic spectrum disorder, is alleging unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination against Bluebell Cars, the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World.

The six respondents are Bluebell Cars Bidco Ltd, Bluebell Cars Holding Ltd, Bluebell Cars Topco Ltd, and Big Motoring World directors Lawrence Vaughan, Reza Fardad and Thomas Clarke.

The respondents deny the allegations and maintain that Waddell’s departure was the result of his own conduct.

On day four of the trial (February 19), which is expect to last up to seven weeks, Waddell told the court: ‘I wish I’d never sold it to them.’

Giving evidence before Mr Justice Marcus Smith, Waddell spoke at length about his pride in building Big Motoring World from nothing into what he described as ‘probably one of the largest car supermarket chains in the country’.

Waddell made a series of allegations about Freshstream’s running of the business following his removal.

He told the court: ‘They’ve lost over £20m. That’s what they’ve done to this business. Businesses can’t take £20m losses and suffer them.’

Waddell linked those losses to what he characterised as broader damage to the company’s future, repeatedly returning to the idea that Big Motor World had been built as a long-term family enterprise rather than, in his words, an ‘asset strip business’.

Waddell’s evidence also included an account of his difficult childhood and his determination to succeed in business.

He described Big Motoring World as the culmination of that effort, telling the court: ‘BIG was a family. I’d get up at four in the morning; I had direction, I had a meaning.’

The trial continues.

