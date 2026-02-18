Peter Waddell accused of using disabilities as a ‘fig leaf’ as High Court trial continues

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell has been accused of hiding behind his disabilities as a ‘fig leaf’ in an attempt to justify his own ‘egregious misconduct’.

The motor trade tycoon is currently suing Big Motoring World after he was ousted from his position as CEO back in 2024, following an investigation into his conduct.

Car Dealer reported on Monday that the 59-year-old is claiming to have been victim of a planned ‘coup’, with his lawyers insisting that the investigation was ‘unfair and discriminatory’.

Waddell, who suffers from deafness, dyslexia and autistic spectrum disorder, is claiming unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination by Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World.

The six respondents are Bluebell Cars Bidco Ltd, Bluebell Cars Holding Ltd, Bluebell Cars Topco Ltd and Big Motoring World directors Lawrence Vaughan, Reza Fardad and Thomas Clarke.

The respondents deny Waddell’s claims and insist his departure came as a result of his own conduct.

Speaking in court, James Laddie, KC, representing Bluebell Cars, said: ‘None of Mr Waddell’s misconduct can be properly explained by his medical conditions, as the expert evidence will show.

‘He was well able to differentiate between acceptable and inappropriate behaviour and is now seeking in these proceedings to hide behind his medical conditions as a fig leaf for his repeated and egregious misconduct.’

Misconduct details emerge

Throughout the early stages of the trial, which is expected to last up to seven weeks, more details emerged about the exact nature of Waddell’s conduct.

Among the allegations is that he referred to Asian employees as ‘Hyundais’. In response, Waddell said he had mispronounced ‘Hindu’ due to dyslexia.

He was also accused of telling a cleaner: ‘I bet you’d like to suck my d**k as well but I’m a married man.’

Waddell insisted that the pair had enjoyed a joking relationship and that cleaner did not take any offence to the comment.

Other allegations, which led to his departure, included that he discussed employee relationships in front of staff, regularly commented on employees’ appearance – both male and female, selected staff for particular duties based on appearance and made lewd comments.

An internal investigation also heard accusations of verbal abuse and bullying towards staff.

Waddell continues to deny any wrongdoing. Speaking in court, his lawyer, Alan Gourgey, KC, said: ‘The steps taken were invalid and Mr Waddell was wrongfully excluded and removed.

‘We contend the steps taken, the investigation, suspension and dismissal of Mr Waddell all took place pursuant to a carefully conceived plan hatched by the investor in conjunction with the chairman and Mr Clarke in the proceeding months.

‘A plan which was not disclosed to Mr Waddell – this all took place behind his back.’

He added: ‘Mr Waddell was not given an opportunity to present his case and that investigation was unfair and discriminatory in relation to his disabilities.’

The High Court denied Waddell a temporary injunction in June 2024 which would have restored his voting rights at the group.

Waddell was taken into care at a children’s home in Fairlie, North Ayrshire as a child and lived on the streets of Glasgow as a teenager.

He moved south and from his base in Teynham, Kent, he built Big Motoring World, selling 60,000 motors a year and worth around £500m.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that his Grade-I listed 56-room mansion Holwood House near Bromley, Kent, is currently on the market.

The trial continues.