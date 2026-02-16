Waddell complained about ‘too many muslims’ as he ran Big Motoring World as a ‘chiefdom’, court hears

Peter Waddell ran Big Motoring World as a ‘chiefdom’ and complained that there were ‘too many Muslims in Enfield’ prior to being ousted from the company, a court has heard.

The motor trade tycoon has today (Feb 16) been appearing at the High Court, where he is claiming unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination by Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World.

Car Dealer has a reporter at the proceedings and earlier covered the 59-year-old’s claims that he was the victim of a planned ‘coup’ to remove him.

The six respondents are Bluebell Cars Bidco Ltd, Bluebell Cars Holding Ltd, Bluebell Cars Topco Ltd and Big Motoring World directors Lawrence Vaughan, Reza Fardad and Thomas Clarke.

This afternoon, lawyers for the respondents have began outlining their own case, explaining why Waddell was removed in 2024.

James Laddie, KC, representing Bluebell Cars, said that Waddell had wanted a phased retirement, selling the company off in chunks and was disappointed when the call option was not taken.

Addressing Waddell’s conduct, Laddie said the former CEO had been ‘free to give vent to the sexist, racist and bullying aspects of his character’.

Among the allegations made against Waddell was that he said there were too many Muslims in Enfield, the Royal Courts of Justice heard.

Speaking in court, Laddie said: ‘No one could fail to be impressed by the success of Mr Waddell as a businessman – even more so given the challenges he had to overcome in order to reach the position in life he did.

‘He got there through skill, determination, and force of personality. He created a major business but in doing so he created a chiefdom.

‘A work place that took no dissent and where, due to the control he had over the business he was also unfortunately free to give vent to the sexist, racist and bullying aspects of his character.

‘He was effectively unchecked in his ability to do so by virtue of the power he wielded at the helm of the organisation.

‘The principle victims are employees at all levels of the organisation.

‘That sort of behaviour simply cannot be tolerated in the leader of a 21st century business especially one regulated by the financial conduct authority.

‘The steps taken to exclude Mr Waddell from his business were taken after an investigation that was comprehensive and looked at in the round entirely fair.

‘And the removal of Mr Waddell from his business was nothing less than he deserved.’

‘Investigation was unfair and discriminatory’

Waddell is fighting the dismissal and claims he only appears to shout at employees because he is deaf.

He has also says that because of his dyslexia he uses nicknames to help him remember people.

The businessman denies any wrongdoing and the court his morning heard from his lawyer, Alan Gourgey, KC.

He told the court: ‘These proceedings arise out of the actions of the investor in March and April 2024 in conjunction with the big companies in ousting Mr Waddell from his possession of the big group and taking control of the big group themselves instead of Mr Waddell.

‘The steps taken were invalid and Mr Waddell was wrongfully excluded and removed.

‘We contend the steps taken, the investigation, suspension and dismissal of Mr Waddell all took place pursuant to a carefully conceived plan hatched by the investor in conjunction with the chairman and Mr Clarke in the proceeding months.

‘A plan which was not disclosed to Mr Waddell – this all took place behind his back.’

He added: ‘Mr Waddell was not given an opportunity to present his case and that investigation was unfair and discriminatory in relation to his disabilities.’

The trial, which is expected to last up to seven weeks, continues.