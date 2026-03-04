Just Motor Group is sold to Employee Ownership Trust as car dealer looks to ‘realise value’

Car dealer Just Motor Group has agreed a landmark deal which will see ownership of the firm fall partially into the ownership of its employees.

The firm, which runs five franchise sites in the north of England, has been sold in part to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

It is hoped that the deal will help the business, which employees around 100 people, to ‘realise the value in the business’.

Insider Media reports that two members of management – Russell Allison and Kevin Tyrrell – have retained a shareholding in the company as part of the agreement, while director Max Croft departs fully.

The sale to the EOT was supported by Josh Stokes from the Castle Square Corporate Finance team, who said: ‘We are delighted to have worked towards a successful exit strategy for Max, and partial exit for Russell and Kevin.

‘It is excellent to see that the culture of Just Motor Group will be retained, with a clear focus on providing quality services through true experts in their fields.’

Phil Jordan, who provided legal advice on the deal, added: ‘We were pleased to advise Max, Russell and Kevin on this transaction, supporting them through a process that allows the long-term future and culture of the business to be preserved.

‘Employee Ownership Trusts can be a compelling option for shareholders seeking to realise value while ensuring continuity for their people.

‘This was a strong outcome for all involved, and it was a pleasure to work with the shareholders and fellow advisers to bring the deal to completion.’

Other car dealers to adopt the EOT model include Glyn Hopkin Group and Helensburgh Toyota, both of which were sold to workers in 2024.

Just Motor Group turned over almost £60m in its latest accounts and represents the likes of Citroen, Peugeot, Hyundai, Leapmotor and MG.