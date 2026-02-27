Peter Waddell nicknamed employee ‘Ching the P***’ because ‘his father ran a corner shop’, court hears

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell nicknamed one of his employees ‘Ching the P***’ and labelled another a ‘muslim w***er’, a court has heard today.

The motor trade tycoon is currently appearing at the High Court, where he is claiming unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination by Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World.

Now in its tenth day, the trial previously heard how Waddell ran the used car supermarket group like a ‘fiefdom’, while he also expressed regret at ever selling shares in the company to Bluebell Cars.

The 59-year-old has spent the week being cross-examined by lawyers and Car Dealer has been present in court this morning (Feb 27) to see the case continue.

Sat in the witness box in an open white shirt, Waddell has today been taking questions from Graeme McPherson KC, who represents current Big Motoring World CEO, Laurence Vaughan.

McPherson accused the car dealer of being a ‘foul tempered bully’ as he outlined a slew of allegations about his conduct.

He told the court that prior to being forced out of Big Motoring World, Waddell called chief operating officer, Anton Khan a ‘muslim w***er’ – something that he denies.

The hearing was also told how the then-CEO nicknamed another employee ‘Ching the P***’. Waddell, who wore headphones in the witness box to help with hearing, admitted to using the nickname and said it was because his ‘father ran a corner shop’.

He also told the court that he had nicknamed the same employee ‘Chingalingling Three Men and a King’.

Elsewhere, McPherson described a meeting in Waddell’s Peterborough office, in which he told a male employee that he would ‘bend him over the desk and f**k him up the ar*e’.

The court heard that Waddell had a standing desk in the office and employees had come to expect ‘the three Fs’ – fu*k, fire, flung out the exit – if they were summoned to the room and found it raised to full height.

Waddell also admitted in court to subjecting another employee to an ‘utterly humiliating experience’ by ‘screaming’ at him and using ‘foul and abusive language’.

When pressed on the issue by McPherson, Waddell said that the victim had ‘wound me up the most in the world’.

It was also revealed that Waddell told members of staff when he had sex the previous night, and would ask male employees if they had as well.

When the comments were put to him, the car dealer said he used the tactic to be ‘motivational’ and compared his behaviour to the Wolf of Wall Street.

On another occasion, Waddell is accused of becoming aggressive while on a phone call with NatWest, during which he screamed that Vaughan and others were ‘fu***ng c**ts’.

Speaking about his personality and conduct, Waddell described himself as a ‘dumb car salesman’ but said his behaviour was not out of the ordinary within the used car industry.

‘In the motor trade – in our trade – that’s the way people are,’ he said. ‘I am very good at what I do. I am very successful at this business.’

He added that he had ‘changed’ since being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, reading books and online forums, as well as watching online videos to learn about the subject.

Throughout the morning’s evidence, the cross-examination did become tense at times, with Waddell’s lawyers getting to their feet to ask for the ‘temperature to be brought down’. Meanwhile, Waddell himself accused McPherson of being ‘aggressive’.

In response, the judge described McPherson’s approach as ‘brisk rather than aggressive’ and warned Waddell against going off on tangents and giving overly long answers.

Waddell is expected to continue being cross-examined until the end of Monday.

What do we already know?

At the start of the trial, last Monday (Feb 18), Waddell told the court that he was the victim of a planned ‘coup’, with his lawyers insisting that the investigation that led to his dismissal was ‘unfair and discriminatory’.