New Chinese brand Lepas confirms first model for UK – and it’s an SUV!

  • L8 will be the first Lepas model to arrive in UK
  • The Toyota RAV4 rival will go on sale in Q3
  • Lepas is another brand under Chery’s wing

Time 9:10 am, February 24, 2026

New UK-bound Chinese brand Lepas has confirmed its first model for British buyers – and you guessed it, it’s an SUV.

Lepas is the another marque launched by carmaker Chery, as the Chinese powerhouse continues its assault on the UK car market. It already sells cars under the Omoda and Jaecoo names, along with models wearing its own badge.

Now, just weeks after announcing the imminent arrival of Lepas to the UK, Chery has now confirmed the first model to be launched under the Lepas brand – the L8.

It’s a five-seater plug-in hybrid SUV, and will rival other PHEV high-riders such as the Toyota RAV4 and Skoda Kodiaq.

No prices or specifications have been revealed, but the L8 is expected to utilise a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a large electric motor and battery to give around 800 miles of combined range.

The L8 go on sale in Q3 2026 and will be the first in flurry of new models.

Lepas calls itself a ‘New Energy Vehicle’ brand, so future models joining the L8 will be plug-in hybrids and full-EVs.

The Lepas name is derived from ‘Leopard’, ‘Leap’ and ‘Passion’, and only launched internationally as recently as Q3 2025.

Chery has so far not revealed the new brand’s UK dealer network plans, but Car Dealer understands that Lepas will independent of Omoda and Jaecoo eventually, but dealers currently representing Chery brands will sell Lepas models in existing showrooms.

Car Dealer was the first to reveal the arrival of Lepas to the UK in April 2025.

Sources told this publication that dealers had been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements about the launch.

James – or Batch as he's known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013.



