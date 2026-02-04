Chinese carmaker Chery green lights plan to add fourth brand to UK – meet Lepas

Chery will launch its Lepas brand in the UK this year, confirming news leaked to Car Dealer in April 2025.

The Chinese automotive powerhouse already sells models under its own name in Britain, along with offering its Omoda and Jaecoo brands – both of which accounted for dramatic growths in UK sales last year.

But the company will continue its plan to disrupt the UK landscape by adding the Lepas brand later this year.

Car Dealer first heard of Chery’s plans for its Lepas marque last April, when sources told this publication that dealers had been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements about the launch.

Lepas is a self-described ‘New Energy Vehicle’ brand for ‘the European market’. The name is derived from ‘Leopard’, ‘Leap’ and ‘Passion’, and only launched internationally as recently as Q3 2025.

In the UK, it’s expected to sit below Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo and offer cheaper, more entry-level models to rivals Stellantis’s Leapmotor brand.

An official announcement from Chery issued this morning confirmed the imminent arrival of Lepas, adding it will reveal ‘launch plans in the coming weeks, including full details of the first Lepas model scheduled to go on sale’.

The announcement added: ‘This phased introduction will outline leadership appointments, retailer plans, and the brand’s ambition to establish itself as a distinctive new presence in the UK market.’

Car Dealer believes Leapas will be independent of Omoda and Jaecoo eventually, but dealers currently representing Chery brands will sell Lepas models in existing showrooms.

Chery made significant in-roads into the UK market last year.

Jaecoo delivered one of the largest percentage increases in the market last year, adding 28,023 registrations year-on-year, representing a 13,408% increase on 2024’s sales figures.

Sister brand Omoda was close behind, growing volumes by 16,226 units, up 447%.

Chery sold over 5,500 cars during 2025, beating Alfa Romeo (3,000), Subaru (2,144), Genesis (1,225), and DS Automobiles (1,015).